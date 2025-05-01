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Naming Ketones definitions

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  • Ketone
    A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms within a carbon chain.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ketone structure.
  • IUPAC Naming System
    A standardized method for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity in chemical nomenclature.
  • Acetone
    A simple molecule with a carbonyl group flanked by two methyl groups, commonly used as a solvent.
  • Acetophenone
    A compound where a carbonyl group is attached to a benzene ring and a methyl group.
  • Benzophenone
    A molecule with a carbonyl group bonded to two benzene rings, often used in photochemistry.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms containing the carbonyl group, forming the base for naming.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms attached to the parent chain, whose position must be specified in naming.
  • Common Name
    A traditional designation for certain molecules, often predating systematic nomenclature.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom, used in naming ketones.
  • Phenyl Ring
    A benzene ring acting as a substituent, often influencing the name of aromatic ketones.
  • Modifier
    A suffix or prefix added to a compound's name to indicate the presence of a functional group.
  • Methyl Group
    A one-carbon alkyl group, often found attached to the carbonyl carbon in simple ketones.