Ketone A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms within a carbon chain.

Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ketone structure.

IUPAC Naming System A standardized method for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity in chemical nomenclature.

Acetone A simple molecule with a carbonyl group flanked by two methyl groups, commonly used as a solvent.

Acetophenone A compound where a carbonyl group is attached to a benzene ring and a methyl group.

Benzophenone A molecule with a carbonyl group bonded to two benzene rings, often used in photochemistry.