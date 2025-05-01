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Ketone A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms within a carbon chain. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ketone structure. IUPAC Naming System A standardized method for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity in chemical nomenclature. Acetone A simple molecule with a carbonyl group flanked by two methyl groups, commonly used as a solvent. Acetophenone A compound where a carbonyl group is attached to a benzene ring and a methyl group. Benzophenone A molecule with a carbonyl group bonded to two benzene rings, often used in photochemistry. Parent Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms containing the carbonyl group, forming the base for naming. Substituent An atom or group of atoms attached to the parent chain, whose position must be specified in naming. Common Name A traditional designation for certain molecules, often predating systematic nomenclature. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom, used in naming ketones. Phenyl Ring A benzene ring acting as a substituent, often influencing the name of aromatic ketones. Modifier A suffix or prefix added to a compound's name to indicate the presence of a functional group. Methyl Group A one-carbon alkyl group, often found attached to the carbonyl carbon in simple ketones.
Naming Ketones definitions
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