What is the structural feature that defines a ketone? A ketone has a carbonyl carbon connected to two carbon atoms.

How is the IUPAC name of a ketone derived from the parent alkane? The 'e' ending of the alkane is changed to 'one' to indicate a ketone.

What must be specified in the IUPAC name of a ketone besides the parent chain? The location of the carbonyl group and any substituents must be specified.

What is the common name for the ketone with a carbonyl group attached to two methyl groups? The common name is acetone.

What is acetophenone? Acetophenone is a ketone with a carbonyl group connected to a benzene ring and a methyl group.

What is benzophenone? Benzophenone is a ketone with a carbonyl group connected to two benzene rings.