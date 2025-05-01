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What is the structural feature that defines a ketone? A ketone has a carbonyl carbon connected to two carbon atoms. How is the IUPAC name of a ketone derived from the parent alkane? The 'e' ending of the alkane is changed to 'one' to indicate a ketone. What must be specified in the IUPAC name of a ketone besides the parent chain? The location of the carbonyl group and any substituents must be specified. What is the common name for the ketone with a carbonyl group attached to two methyl groups? The common name is acetone. What is acetophenone? Acetophenone is a ketone with a carbonyl group connected to a benzene ring and a methyl group. What is benzophenone? Benzophenone is a ketone with a carbonyl group connected to two benzene rings. How are common names for ketones (other than acetone, acetophenone, and benzophenone) constructed? The common name consists of the names of the two alkyl groups (in alphabetical order) followed by 'ketone'. What does the suffix 'one' indicate in organic nomenclature? The suffix 'one' indicates the presence of a ketone functional group. What does the term 'phenyl' refer to in ketone naming? Phenyl refers to a benzene ring attached as a substituent. Why do acetone, acetophenone, and benzophenone have unique names? They were named before the IUPAC system was developed and their names have been retained as common names. When naming a ketone, what determines the numbering of the parent chain? The parent chain is numbered to give the carbonyl carbon the lowest possible number. How are substituents listed in the common name of a ketone? Substituents are listed alphabetically before the word 'ketone'. What is the parent chain in ketone nomenclature? The parent chain is the longest continuous chain containing the carbonyl group. What is the difference between IUPAC and common naming for ketones? IUPAC uses the parent alkane name with 'one' and locants, while common names use alkyl group names followed by 'ketone'. What is the functional group present in all ketones? All ketones contain a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbon atoms.
Naming Ketones quiz
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