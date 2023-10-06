15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Ketones
1
concept
IUPAC Rules for Naming Ketones Concept 1
undefinedm
2
example
Naming Ketones Example 1
2m
3
ProblemProblem
Provide the systematic name for the following ketone.
A
3,3-dichloro-5-hexanone
B
4,4-dichloro-5-hexanone
C
4,4-dichloro-2-hexanone
D
3,3-dichloro-2-hexanone
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following compounds represent 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanone?
A
B
C
D
5
ProblemProblem
Provide the systematic name for the following cyclic ketone.
A
1-bromo-3-cyclohexanone
B
3-bromocyclohexone
C
3-bromocyclohexanone
D
1-bromo-3-cyclohexone
6
concept
Common Naming of Ketones Concept 2
1m
7
example
Naming Ketones Example 2
1m
8
ProblemProblem
Give common name for following ketone.
A
sec-butyl ethyl ketone
B
sec-butyl propyl ketone
C
ethyl sec-butyl ketone
D
propyl sec-butyl ketone
9
ProblemProblem
Provide common name for given ketone.
A
p-isopropyl acetophenone ketone
B
4-isopropyl acetophenone
C
p-isobutyl ketone
D
4-isobutyl acetophenone
