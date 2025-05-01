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Monoatomic Anion A negatively charged ion formed from a single nonmetal atom by gaining electrons. Systematic Naming A method that modifies the ending of a nonmetal's name to 'ide' while keeping its base name. Base Name The unchanged initial part of a nonmetal's name used as the root in anion naming. Negative Charge An electrical property resulting from an excess of electrons in an ion. Nonmetal An element typically found on the right side of the periodic table, often forming anions. Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by atomic number, highlighting nonmetals used in anion naming. Hydride The anion formed when hydrogen gains an electron, named using the 'ide' suffix. Chloride The anion derived from chlorine, named by attaching 'ide' to its base name. Suffix A word ending, such as 'ide', added to the base name to indicate an anion. Electron Gain The process by which a nonmetal atom acquires extra electrons to become an anion. Phosphide The anion formed from phosphorus, named by combining its base name with 'ide'. Oxide The anion resulting from oxygen, named by adding 'ide' to its base name. Bromide The anion created from bromine, following the systematic naming rule. Iodide The anion produced from iodine, named by appending 'ide' to its base name.
Naming Monoatomic Anions definitions
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