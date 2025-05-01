Monoatomic Anion A negatively charged ion formed from a single nonmetal atom by gaining electrons.

Systematic Naming A method that modifies the ending of a nonmetal's name to 'ide' while keeping its base name.

Base Name The unchanged initial part of a nonmetal's name used as the root in anion naming.

Negative Charge An electrical property resulting from an excess of electrons in an ion.

Nonmetal An element typically found on the right side of the periodic table, often forming anions.

Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by atomic number, highlighting nonmetals used in anion naming.