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What is the systematic naming method for monoatomic anions? It involves changing the ending of a nonmetal's name to 'ide' while keeping its base name. How is the base name of a nonmetal determined for anion naming? The base name is the initial part of the nonmetal's name that remains unchanged. What is the base name for hydrogen when naming its anion? The base name for hydrogen is 'hydra'. What suffix is added to the base name of a nonmetal to form its anion name? The suffix 'ide' is added to the base name. What is the base name for boron in its anion form? The base name for boron is 'bore'. What is the base name for carbon when naming its anion? The base name for carbon is 'carb'. What is the base name for silicon in its anion form? The base name for silicon is 'silic'. What is the base name for nitrogen when naming its anion? The base name for nitrogen is 'nitri'. What is the base name for phosphorus in its anion form? The base name for phosphorus is 'phospha'. What is the base name for oxygen when naming its anion? The base name for oxygen is 'ox'. What is the base name for sulfur in its anion form? The base name for sulfur is 'sulf'. What is the base name for selenium when naming its anion? The base name for selenium is 'silin'. What is the base name for tellurium in its anion form? The base name for tellurium is 'terller'. What is the base name for fluorine when naming its anion? The base name for fluorine is 'fluor'. Why is it important to know the base names of nonmetals for anion naming? Knowing the base names is essential for correctly naming their anionic forms, which carry a negative charge.
Naming Monoatomic Anions quiz
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