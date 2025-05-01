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Naming Monoatomic Anions quiz

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  • What is the systematic naming method for monoatomic anions?
    It involves changing the ending of a nonmetal's name to 'ide' while keeping its base name.
  • How is the base name of a nonmetal determined for anion naming?
    The base name is the initial part of the nonmetal's name that remains unchanged.
  • What is the base name for hydrogen when naming its anion?
    The base name for hydrogen is 'hydra'.
  • What suffix is added to the base name of a nonmetal to form its anion name?
    The suffix 'ide' is added to the base name.
  • What is the base name for boron in its anion form?
    The base name for boron is 'bore'.
  • What is the base name for carbon when naming its anion?
    The base name for carbon is 'carb'.
  • What is the base name for silicon in its anion form?
    The base name for silicon is 'silic'.
  • What is the base name for nitrogen when naming its anion?
    The base name for nitrogen is 'nitri'.
  • What is the base name for phosphorus in its anion form?
    The base name for phosphorus is 'phospha'.
  • What is the base name for oxygen when naming its anion?
    The base name for oxygen is 'ox'.
  • What is the base name for sulfur in its anion form?
    The base name for sulfur is 'sulf'.
  • What is the base name for selenium when naming its anion?
    The base name for selenium is 'silin'.
  • What is the base name for tellurium in its anion form?
    The base name for tellurium is 'terller'.
  • What is the base name for fluorine when naming its anion?
    The base name for fluorine is 'fluor'.
  • Why is it important to know the base names of nonmetals for anion naming?
    Knowing the base names is essential for correctly naming their anionic forms, which carry a negative charge.