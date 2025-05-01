What is the systematic naming method for monoatomic anions? It involves changing the ending of a nonmetal's name to 'ide' while keeping its base name.

How is the base name of a nonmetal determined for anion naming? The base name is the initial part of the nonmetal's name that remains unchanged.

What is the base name for hydrogen when naming its anion? The base name for hydrogen is 'hydra'.

What suffix is added to the base name of a nonmetal to form its anion name? The suffix 'ide' is added to the base name.

What is the base name for boron in its anion form? The base name for boron is 'bore'.

What is the base name for carbon when naming its anion? The base name for carbon is 'carb'.