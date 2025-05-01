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Naming Thiols definitions

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  • Thiols
    Organic compounds containing an SH group bonded to a carbon atom, often named by adding a specific suffix to the parent chain.
  • Mercaptans
    Alternative name for compounds featuring a mercapto group attached to a carbon framework.
  • Mercapto Group
    Functional group consisting of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, symbolized as SH.
  • SH Group
    Structural unit made of sulfur and hydrogen, responsible for unique chemical properties in certain organics.
  • Parent Chain
    Longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for systematic naming.
  • Substituents
    Atoms or groups attached to the main carbon chain, whose positions are specified in systematic nomenclature.
  • Suffix
    Word ending added to a parent chain name to indicate the presence of a specific functional group.
  • Naming Convention
    Standardized set of rules used to systematically assign names to chemical compounds.
  • Alcohols
    Class of compounds with an OH group, whose naming rules closely resemble those for thiols.
  • Location Number
    Numerical value indicating the position of a functional group or substituent on the parent chain.
  • Systematic Nomenclature
    Methodical approach for assigning unique and descriptive names to chemical structures.