Thiols Organic compounds containing an SH group bonded to a carbon atom, often named by adding a specific suffix to the parent chain.

Mercaptans Alternative name for compounds featuring a mercapto group attached to a carbon framework.

Mercapto Group Functional group consisting of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, symbolized as SH.

SH Group Structural unit made of sulfur and hydrogen, responsible for unique chemical properties in certain organics.

Parent Chain Longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for systematic naming.

Substituents Atoms or groups attached to the main carbon chain, whose positions are specified in systematic nomenclature.