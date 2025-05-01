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Thiols Organic compounds containing an SH group bonded to a carbon atom, often named by adding a specific suffix to the parent chain. Mercaptans Alternative name for compounds featuring a mercapto group attached to a carbon framework. Mercapto Group Functional group consisting of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, symbolized as SH. SH Group Structural unit made of sulfur and hydrogen, responsible for unique chemical properties in certain organics. Parent Chain Longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for systematic naming. Substituents Atoms or groups attached to the main carbon chain, whose positions are specified in systematic nomenclature. Suffix Word ending added to a parent chain name to indicate the presence of a specific functional group. Naming Convention Standardized set of rules used to systematically assign names to chemical compounds. Alcohols Class of compounds with an OH group, whose naming rules closely resemble those for thiols. Location Number Numerical value indicating the position of a functional group or substituent on the parent chain. Systematic Nomenclature Methodical approach for assigning unique and descriptive names to chemical structures.
Naming Thiols definitions
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