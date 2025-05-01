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What is another name for thiols? Thiols are also known as mercaptans. What functional group do thiols contain? Thiols contain a mercapto group, which is an SH group attached to a carbon atom. How are the naming rules for thiols similar to those for alcohols? The naming rules for thiols are similar to alcohols, with both using the parent chain and indicating substituent locations. What suffix is added to the parent chain name when naming thiols? The suffix 'thiol' is added to the parent chain name. What information is included in the naming convention for thiols? The naming convention includes the location of substituents, the parent chain, and the suffix 'thiol.' What does the term 'mercapto' refer to in organic chemistry? Mercapto refers to the SH group attached to a carbon atom. What is the first step in naming a thiol compound? The first step is to identify the parent chain containing the SH group. How are substituents indicated in thiol nomenclature? Substituents are indicated by their location on the parent chain before the parent name. What is the final part of a thiol's name? The final part is the suffix 'thiol' added to the parent chain name. What group must be present for a compound to be classified as a thiol? A compound must have an SH group attached to a carbon atom to be classified as a thiol. How do you specify the location of the SH group in thiol nomenclature? The location of the SH group is specified by numbering the parent chain and indicating its position. What is the relationship between thiol and alcohol nomenclature? Thiols are named similarly to alcohols, but use 'thiol' instead of 'ol' as the suffix. What is the purpose of numbering the parent chain in thiol naming? Numbering the parent chain helps indicate the position of the SH group and any substituents. What is the general formula for a thiol group? The general formula for a thiol group is R-SH, where R is a carbon chain. Why is the suffix 'thiol' important in naming these compounds? The suffix 'thiol' identifies the compound as containing an SH group, distinguishing it from other functional groups.
Naming Thiols quiz
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