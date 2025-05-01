What is another name for thiols? Thiols are also known as mercaptans.

What functional group do thiols contain? Thiols contain a mercapto group, which is an SH group attached to a carbon atom.

How are the naming rules for thiols similar to those for alcohols? The naming rules for thiols are similar to alcohols, with both using the parent chain and indicating substituent locations.

What suffix is added to the parent chain name when naming thiols? The suffix 'thiol' is added to the parent chain name.

What information is included in the naming convention for thiols? The naming convention includes the location of substituents, the parent chain, and the suffix 'thiol.'

What does the term 'mercapto' refer to in organic chemistry? Mercapto refers to the SH group attached to a carbon atom.