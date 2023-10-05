14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Naming Thiols
3
ProblemProblem
Determine IUPAC name for given compound.
A
1,2-hexenedithiol
B
5,6-hexanedithiol
C
5,6-heptanedithiol
D
1,2-hexanedithiol
4
ProblemProblem
Determine IUPAC name for given compound.
A
3-heptene-3-isopropyl-2-thiol
B
3-isobutyl-4-heptene-2-thiol
C
3-isopropyl-3-heptene-2-thiol
D
4-heptene-3-isobutyl-2-thiol
5
ProblemProblem
Draw skeletal structural formula for 2-ethylcyclopentanethiol.
A
B
C
D
