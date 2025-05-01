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Pyrimidine Single-ringed molecule serving as the base structure for cytosine, thymine, and uracil, each with specific functional group modifications. Purine Double-ringed molecule forming the foundation for adenine and guanine, containing four nitrogen atoms within the rings. Cytosine Pyrimidine derivative featuring one carbonyl group and one amine group (NH2) attached to the ring. Thymine Pyrimidine derivative similar to uracil but distinguished by an additional methyl group on the ring. Uracil Pyrimidine base with two carbonyl groups and two nitrogens, each nitrogen forming a third bond with hydrogen. Adenine Purine derivative with an amine group (NH2) attached to the ring, modifying the base purine structure. Guanine Purine derivative containing both a carbonyl group and an amine group (NH2) on the fused ring system. Methyl Group Functional group consisting of one carbon and three hydrogens, present in thymine but absent in uracil. Amine Group Functional group composed of a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogens (NH2), found in cytosine, adenine, and guanine. Carbonyl Group Functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen, present in uracil, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. Single Ring Structural feature of pyrimidines, consisting of one six-membered ring with embedded nitrogen atoms. Double Ring Structural feature of purines, consisting of two fused rings with four nitrogen atoms. DNA Genetic material containing thymine as a pyrimidine base, distinguishing it from RNA. RNA Genetic material containing uracil as a pyrimidine base, replacing thymine found in DNA.
Nitrogenous Bases definitions
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Nitrogenous Bases
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