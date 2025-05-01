Pyrimidine Single-ringed molecule serving as the base structure for cytosine, thymine, and uracil, each with specific functional group modifications.

Purine Double-ringed molecule forming the foundation for adenine and guanine, containing four nitrogen atoms within the rings.

Cytosine Pyrimidine derivative featuring one carbonyl group and one amine group (NH2) attached to the ring.

Thymine Pyrimidine derivative similar to uracil but distinguished by an additional methyl group on the ring.

Uracil Pyrimidine base with two carbonyl groups and two nitrogens, each nitrogen forming a third bond with hydrogen.

Adenine Purine derivative with an amine group (NH2) attached to the ring, modifying the base purine structure.