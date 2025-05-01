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Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage formed between the anomeric carbon of a sugar and the nitrogen of a nitrogenous base, resulting from a condensation reaction. Anomeric Carbon The specific carbon atom in a sugar (carbon number 1) that forms a bond with a nitrogenous base during nucleoside formation. Nitrogenous Base A molecule containing nitrogen that pairs with a sugar to form nucleosides and nucleotides, such as adenine or uracil. Pentose Ring A five-membered sugar structure, either ribose or 2'-deoxyribose, serving as the backbone for nucleosides and nucleotides. Ribose A pentose sugar with an OH group on carbon number two, found in RNA nucleosides and nucleotides. 2'-Deoxyribose A pentose sugar lacking an OH group on carbon number two, characteristic of DNA nucleosides and nucleotides. Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules join, releasing water as a byproduct, crucial for forming glycosidic and phosphate bonds. Phosphate Group A chemical group that attaches to the 5' carbon of a nucleoside, completing the structure of a nucleotide. Nucleoside A compound consisting of a pentose ring bonded to a nitrogenous base, lacking a phosphate group. Nucleotide A molecule composed of a phosphate group, a pentose ring, and a nitrogenous base, forming the building blocks of nucleic acids. 5' Carbon The fifth carbon atom in a pentose ring, serving as the attachment site for the phosphate group in nucleotide formation. Purine A type of nitrogenous base with a double-ring structure, such as adenine, found in nucleosides and nucleotides. Uracil A single-ring nitrogenous base found in RNA, which forms nucleosides through bonding with ribose.
Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation definitions
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Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
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