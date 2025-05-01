Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage formed between the anomeric carbon of a sugar and the nitrogen of a nitrogenous base, resulting from a condensation reaction.

Anomeric Carbon The specific carbon atom in a sugar (carbon number 1) that forms a bond with a nitrogenous base during nucleoside formation.

Nitrogenous Base A molecule containing nitrogen that pairs with a sugar to form nucleosides and nucleotides, such as adenine or uracil.

Pentose Ring A five-membered sugar structure, either ribose or 2'-deoxyribose, serving as the backbone for nucleosides and nucleotides.

Ribose A pentose sugar with an OH group on carbon number two, found in RNA nucleosides and nucleotides.

2'-Deoxyribose A pentose sugar lacking an OH group on carbon number two, characteristic of DNA nucleosides and nucleotides.