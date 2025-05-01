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What type of bond forms between the sugar and nitrogenous base in a nucleoside? A glycosidic bond forms between the anomeric carbon (carbon 1) of the sugar and the nitrogen of the nitrogenous base. Which carbon of the sugar is involved in nucleoside formation? Carbon number 1 (the anomeric carbon) of the sugar is involved in nucleoside formation. What is lost during the formation of a nucleoside? Water is lost during nucleoside formation in a condensation reaction. What are the two main components of a nucleoside? A nucleoside consists of a pentose sugar and a nitrogenous base. How can you distinguish ribose from 2'-deoxyribose in nucleoside formation? Ribose has an OH group on carbon number 2, while 2'-deoxyribose lacks this OH group. What type of reaction forms the glycosidic bond in nucleosides? A condensation reaction forms the glycosidic bond, releasing water. Which nitrogenous base pairs with ribose to form a nucleoside in the example given? Uracil pairs with ribose to form a nucleoside in the example. Which nitrogenous base pairs with 2'-deoxyribose in the example provided? Adenine pairs with 2'-deoxyribose in the example. What are the three components of a nucleotide? A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose ring, and a nitrogenous base. To which carbon does the phosphate group attach during nucleotide formation? The phosphate group attaches to the 5' carbon of the nucleoside. What is the difference between a nucleoside and a nucleotide? A nucleoside has a sugar and a base, while a nucleotide also includes a phosphate group. What is the byproduct of both nucleoside and nucleotide formation? Water is the byproduct of both nucleoside and nucleotide formation. What type of bond connects the phosphate group to the nucleoside in a nucleotide? A phosphoester bond connects the phosphate group to the nucleoside. What is the functional group on carbon 2 of ribose that is missing in 2'-deoxyribose? The OH (hydroxyl) group is present on carbon 2 of ribose but missing in 2'-deoxyribose. What must carbon and nitrogen do after losing their original bonds during nucleoside formation? After losing their original bonds, carbon and nitrogen bond to each other to form the glycosidic bond.
Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation quiz
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