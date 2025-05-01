What type of bond forms between the sugar and nitrogenous base in a nucleoside? A glycosidic bond forms between the anomeric carbon (carbon 1) of the sugar and the nitrogen of the nitrogenous base.

Which carbon of the sugar is involved in nucleoside formation? Carbon number 1 (the anomeric carbon) of the sugar is involved in nucleoside formation.

What is lost during the formation of a nucleoside? Water is lost during nucleoside formation in a condensation reaction.

What are the two main components of a nucleoside? A nucleoside consists of a pentose sugar and a nitrogenous base.

How can you distinguish ribose from 2'-deoxyribose in nucleoside formation? Ribose has an OH group on carbon number 2, while 2'-deoxyribose lacks this OH group.

What type of reaction forms the glycosidic bond in nucleosides? A condensation reaction forms the glycosidic bond, releasing water.