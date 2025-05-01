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Monoatomic Element A substance found in nature as single, unpaired atoms, such as lithium, magnesium, or zinc. Diatomic Element A substance naturally stable as a pair of identical atoms, like H2, N2, O2, F2, Cl2, Br2, or I2. Polyatomic Element A substance naturally stable as a group of more than two identical atoms, such as P4, S8, or Se8. Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by atomic number and properties, revealing patterns in elemental forms. Group A vertical column on the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties. Chemical Property A characteristic that determines how an element behaves or reacts with other substances. Stability A condition where an element exists in its most natural, unreactive form, such as monoatomic, diatomic, or polyatomic. Phosphorus A polyatomic element naturally found as a cluster of four atoms bonded together. Sulfur A polyatomic element naturally found as a ring of eight atoms bonded together. Selenium A polyatomic element, similar to sulfur, naturally found as a group of eight atoms. Hydrogen A diatomic element, most stable in nature as a molecule of two identical atoms. Mnemonic A memory aid, such as 'have no fear of ice cold beer,' used to recall diatomic elements. Atomic Structure The arrangement of atoms in an element, determining if it is monoatomic, diatomic, or polyatomic.
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) definitions
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