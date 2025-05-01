Monoatomic Element A substance found in nature as single, unpaired atoms, such as lithium, magnesium, or zinc.

Diatomic Element A substance naturally stable as a pair of identical atoms, like H2, N2, O2, F2, Cl2, Br2, or I2.

Polyatomic Element A substance naturally stable as a group of more than two identical atoms, such as P4, S8, or Se8.

Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by atomic number and properties, revealing patterns in elemental forms.

Group A vertical column on the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties.

Chemical Property A characteristic that determines how an element behaves or reacts with other substances.