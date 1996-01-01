Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)

The elements on the Periodic Table exist in different forms in nature.

Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Concept 1

Monoatomic elements are stable alone. Diatomic elements are stable as pairs. Polyatomic elements are stable in numbers greater than two.

Diatomic Elements:

Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Example 1

Which of the following is a polyatomic element?

Which of the following is a representative element that is not diatomic in the 4th period that is a metalloid?

