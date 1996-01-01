Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The elements on the Periodic Table exist in different forms in nature.
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Concept 1
Monoatomic elements are stable alone. Diatomic elements are stable as pairs. Polyatomic elements are stable in numbers greater than two.
Diatomic Elements:
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Example 1
Which of the following is a polyatomic element?
Which of the following is a representative element that is not diatomic in the 4th period that is a metalloid?