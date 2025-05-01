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Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges definitions

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  • Noble Gas
    Element in Group 8A with a stable, fully filled outer electron shell and zero charge, serving as the electron configuration goal for other elements.
  • Cation
    Positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons, commonly associated with metals in the periodic table.
  • Anion
    Negatively charged ion resulting from an atom gaining electrons, typically found among nonmetals.
  • Main Group Element
    Element located in Groups 1A to 8A (1–2, 13–18), exhibiting predictable ionic charges based on group position.
  • Transition Metal
    Element found in the grayed-out central block of the periodic table, often with variable ionic charges, discussed separately from main groups.
  • Atomic Number
    Value representing the number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity and electron count when neutral.
  • Type 1 Metal
    Metal that forms only one specific positive ionic charge, simplifying its chemical behavior.
  • Type 2 Metal
    Metal capable of forming multiple positive ionic charges, often requiring clarification in compound naming.
  • Metalloid
    Element with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often complicating charge prediction.
  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in an atom's shells, influencing chemical reactivity and ion formation.
  • Group 1A Charge
    Typical ionic charge of +1, resulting from the loss of one electron, characteristic of alkali metals.
  • Group 2A Charge
    Typical ionic charge of +2, resulting from the loss of two electrons, characteristic of alkaline earth metals.
  • Group 3A Charge
    Typical ionic charge of +3, resulting from the loss of three electrons, common among metals below boron.
  • Group 5A Charge
    Typical ionic charge of -3, resulting from the gain of three electrons, characteristic of nonmetals in this group.
  • Group 6A Charge
    Typical ionic charge of -2, resulting from the gain of two electrons, common among oxygen and sulfur.