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Noble Gas Element in Group 8A with a stable, fully filled outer electron shell and zero charge, serving as the electron configuration goal for other elements. Cation Positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons, commonly associated with metals in the periodic table. Anion Negatively charged ion resulting from an atom gaining electrons, typically found among nonmetals. Main Group Element Element located in Groups 1A to 8A (1–2, 13–18), exhibiting predictable ionic charges based on group position. Transition Metal Element found in the grayed-out central block of the periodic table, often with variable ionic charges, discussed separately from main groups. Atomic Number Value representing the number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity and electron count when neutral. Type 1 Metal Metal that forms only one specific positive ionic charge, simplifying its chemical behavior. Type 2 Metal Metal capable of forming multiple positive ionic charges, often requiring clarification in compound naming. Metalloid Element with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often complicating charge prediction. Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in an atom's shells, influencing chemical reactivity and ion formation. Group 1A Charge Typical ionic charge of +1, resulting from the loss of one electron, characteristic of alkali metals. Group 2A Charge Typical ionic charge of +2, resulting from the loss of two electrons, characteristic of alkaline earth metals. Group 3A Charge Typical ionic charge of +3, resulting from the loss of three electrons, common among metals below boron. Group 5A Charge Typical ionic charge of -3, resulting from the gain of three electrons, characteristic of nonmetals in this group. Group 6A Charge Typical ionic charge of -2, resulting from the gain of two electrons, common among oxygen and sulfur.
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges definitions
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