Noble Gas Element in Group 8A with a stable, fully filled outer electron shell and zero charge, serving as the electron configuration goal for other elements.

Cation Positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons, commonly associated with metals in the periodic table.

Anion Negatively charged ion resulting from an atom gaining electrons, typically found among nonmetals.

Main Group Element Element located in Groups 1A to 8A (1–2, 13–18), exhibiting predictable ionic charges based on group position.

Transition Metal Element found in the grayed-out central block of the periodic table, often with variable ionic charges, discussed separately from main groups.

Atomic Number Value representing the number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity and electron count when neutral.