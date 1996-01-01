Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Ionic Compounds

Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges

Next Topic

Elements lose or gain electrons to have the ideal number of outer shell electrons like the noble gases.

Main Group Element Charges

1

concept

Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

example

Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1

Metals lose electrons and become cations. Non-metals gain electrons and become anions.

3

concept

Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 2

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
4

example

Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Example 2

clock
48s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.