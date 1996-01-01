Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Elements lose or gain electrons to have the ideal number of outer shell electrons like the noble gases.
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 1
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Example 1
Metals lose electrons and become cations. Non-metals gain electrons and become anions.
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 2
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Example 2