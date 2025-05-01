Why do elements in the periodic table gain or lose electrons? Elements gain or lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration like the noble gases.

What type of ions do metals typically form? Metals typically form cations, which are positively charged ions, by losing electrons.

What type of ions do nonmetals typically form? Nonmetals typically form anions, which are negatively charged ions, by gaining electrons.

What is the typical charge for Group 1A elements? Group 1A elements usually have a +1 charge because they lose one electron.

What is the typical charge for Group 2A elements? Group 2A elements usually have a +2 charge because they lose two electrons.

What is the typical charge for Group 3A elements? Group 3A elements usually have a +3 charge because they lose three electrons.