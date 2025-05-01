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Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges quiz

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  • Why do elements in the periodic table gain or lose electrons?
    Elements gain or lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration like the noble gases.
  • What type of ions do metals typically form?
    Metals typically form cations, which are positively charged ions, by losing electrons.
  • What type of ions do nonmetals typically form?
    Nonmetals typically form anions, which are negatively charged ions, by gaining electrons.
  • What is the typical charge for Group 1A elements?
    Group 1A elements usually have a +1 charge because they lose one electron.
  • What is the typical charge for Group 2A elements?
    Group 2A elements usually have a +2 charge because they lose two electrons.
  • What is the typical charge for Group 3A elements?
    Group 3A elements usually have a +3 charge because they lose three electrons.
  • What is the typical charge for Group 5A nonmetals?
    Group 5A nonmetals usually have a -3 charge because they gain three electrons.
  • What is the typical charge for Group 6A nonmetals?
    Group 6A nonmetals usually have a -2 charge because they gain two electrons.
  • What is the typical charge for Group 7A nonmetals?
    Group 7A nonmetals usually have a -1 charge because they gain one electron.
  • Why do noble gases not form ions?
    Noble gases have a stable electron configuration and do not need to gain or lose electrons, so their charge is 0.
  • Why is Group 4A's typical charge considered non-applicable?
    Group 4A elements can either lose or gain four electrons, so their typical charge varies and is not fixed.
  • What are the possible charges for lead (Pb) and tin (Sn)?
    Lead and tin can have charges of +2 or +4 due to their properties similar to transition metals.
  • What is the easiest path for an element to achieve a noble gas configuration?
    The easiest path is generally favored, meaning elements lose or gain the fewest electrons possible to match a noble gas.
  • What is the charge of a neutral atom?
    A neutral atom has no charge because its number of protons equals its number of electrons.
  • What is the main difference between type 1 and type 2 metals?
    Type 1 metals have only one possible positive charge, while type 2 metals can have multiple positive charges.