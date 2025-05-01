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Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, indicating elements with the same number of electron shells. Group A vertical column in the periodic table, where elements share similar chemical properties. Transition Metals Elements in groups 3 to 12, known for exhibiting multiple possible charges and metallic properties. Representative Elements Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18, also called main group elements, showing a wide range of properties. Group A Elements Another name for main group elements, covering groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 in the periodic table. Group B Elements A classification for elements in groups 3 to 12, commonly known as transition metals. Inner Transition Metals A subset of transition metals located between lanthanum and hafnium, and actinium and rutherfordium. Main Group Elements Elements outside groups 3 to 12, displaying predictable trends in chemical behavior. Group 8B A collective label for groups 8, 9, and 10, all considered part of the transition metals. Group 1B A label for group 11 in the periodic table, included among the transition metals. Group 2B A label for group 12 in the periodic table, also part of the transition metals. Charge Variation The property of some elements, especially transition metals, to exhibit multiple positive oxidation states. Lanthanum Series A sequence of elements between lanthanum and hafnium, forming part of the inner transition metals. Actinium Series A sequence of elements between actinium and rutherfordium, included in the inner transition metals.
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals definitions
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Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
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