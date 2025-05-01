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Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals definitions

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  • Period
    A horizontal row in the periodic table, indicating elements with the same number of electron shells.
  • Group
    A vertical column in the periodic table, where elements share similar chemical properties.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements in groups 3 to 12, known for exhibiting multiple possible charges and metallic properties.
  • Representative Elements
    Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18, also called main group elements, showing a wide range of properties.
  • Group A Elements
    Another name for main group elements, covering groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 in the periodic table.
  • Group B Elements
    A classification for elements in groups 3 to 12, commonly known as transition metals.
  • Inner Transition Metals
    A subset of transition metals located between lanthanum and hafnium, and actinium and rutherfordium.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements outside groups 3 to 12, displaying predictable trends in chemical behavior.
  • Group 8B
    A collective label for groups 8, 9, and 10, all considered part of the transition metals.
  • Group 1B
    A label for group 11 in the periodic table, included among the transition metals.
  • Group 2B
    A label for group 12 in the periodic table, also part of the transition metals.
  • Charge Variation
    The property of some elements, especially transition metals, to exhibit multiple positive oxidation states.
  • Lanthanum Series
    A sequence of elements between lanthanum and hafnium, forming part of the inner transition metals.
  • Actinium Series
    A sequence of elements between actinium and rutherfordium, included in the inner transition metals.