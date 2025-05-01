Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, indicating elements with the same number of electron shells.

Group A vertical column in the periodic table, where elements share similar chemical properties.

Transition Metals Elements in groups 3 to 12, known for exhibiting multiple possible charges and metallic properties.

Representative Elements Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18, also called main group elements, showing a wide range of properties.

Group A Elements Another name for main group elements, covering groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 in the periodic table.

Group B Elements A classification for elements in groups 3 to 12, commonly known as transition metals.