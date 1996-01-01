Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals

Next Topic

The Groups of the Periodic Table can be broken down into the Representative Elements and Transition Metals

Transition Metals & Representative Elements

1

concept

Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0

The Transition Metals can be found in Groups 3 to 12 with the remaining Groups being the Representative Elements.

Content
2

example

Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals Example 1

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Which of the following is a representative element, found in the 3rd Period, that is also a pnictogen.

4
Problem

State the element symbol found in the 6th Period and Group 7A.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.