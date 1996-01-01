Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The Groups of the Periodic Table can be broken down into the Representative Elements and Transition Metals
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
The Transition Metals can be found in Groups 3 to 12 with the remaining Groups being the Representative Elements.
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals Example 1
Which of the following is a representative element, found in the 3rd Period, that is also a pnictogen.
State the element symbol found in the 6th Period and Group 7A.