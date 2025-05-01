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Type 2 Metals Metals, mainly from the transition group, known for exhibiting more than one possible positive charge. Transition Metals Elements found in the central block of the periodic table, often displaying variable positive charges. Electron Arrangement The specific distribution of electrons around an atom's nucleus, influencing possible ionic charges. Group 3 A vertical column in the periodic table where elements like scandium consistently show a +3 charge. Scandium A transition element in group 3, always forming ions with a +3 charge. Manganese A transition element capable of forming ions with charges ranging from +2 to +7. Silver A transition element that forms ions with a single, consistent +1 charge. Cadmium A transition element that forms ions exclusively with a +2 charge. Zinc A transition element, similar to cadmium, always forming ions with a +2 charge. Ion An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons. Charge The electrical property of an ion, determined by the difference between protons and electrons. Periodic Table A systematic arrangement of elements, highlighting trends in properties such as possible ionic charges. Group A column in the periodic table where elements often share similar chemical properties and charges.
Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges definitions
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