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Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges definitions

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  • Type 2 Metals
    Metals, mainly from the transition group, known for exhibiting more than one possible positive charge.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements found in the central block of the periodic table, often displaying variable positive charges.
  • Electron Arrangement
    The specific distribution of electrons around an atom's nucleus, influencing possible ionic charges.
  • Group 3
    A vertical column in the periodic table where elements like scandium consistently show a +3 charge.
  • Scandium
    A transition element in group 3, always forming ions with a +3 charge.
  • Manganese
    A transition element capable of forming ions with charges ranging from +2 to +7.
  • Silver
    A transition element that forms ions with a single, consistent +1 charge.
  • Cadmium
    A transition element that forms ions exclusively with a +2 charge.
  • Zinc
    A transition element, similar to cadmium, always forming ions with a +2 charge.
  • Ion
    An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons.
  • Charge
    The electrical property of an ion, determined by the difference between protons and electrons.
  • Periodic Table
    A systematic arrangement of elements, highlighting trends in properties such as possible ionic charges.
  • Group
    A column in the periodic table where elements often share similar chemical properties and charges.