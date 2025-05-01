Type 2 Metals Metals, mainly from the transition group, known for exhibiting more than one possible positive charge.

Transition Metals Elements found in the central block of the periodic table, often displaying variable positive charges.

Electron Arrangement The specific distribution of electrons around an atom's nucleus, influencing possible ionic charges.

Group 3 A vertical column in the periodic table where elements like scandium consistently show a +3 charge.

Scandium A transition element in group 3, always forming ions with a +3 charge.

Manganese A transition element capable of forming ions with charges ranging from +2 to +7.