What defines a type 2 metal in terms of its charges? Type 2 metals possess multiple possible charges due to their electron arrangements.

Why do most transition metals have varying positive charges? Their electron arrangements around the nucleus allow for multiple charge states.

Which group does scandium belong to, and what is its typical charge? Scandium belongs to group 3 or 3b and typically has a +3 charge.

Do all transition metals have multiple charges? No, some transition metals have only one specific charge.

What is the charge of silver as an ion? Silver as an ion has a charge of +1.

What are the charges of cadmium and zinc as ions? Both cadmium and zinc have a charge of +2 as ions.