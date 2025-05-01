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Atomic Radius Distance from the center of an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell, indicating the size of the atom. Nucleus Central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, responsible for most of the atom's mass. Valence Shell Outermost electron shell of an atom, where the highest-energy electrons are located. Proton Positively charged particle found within the nucleus, contributing to atomic number and mass. Neutron Neutral particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not charge. Electron Shell Energy level surrounding the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found. Period Horizontal row in the periodic table, where atomic radius generally decreases from left to right. Group Vertical column in the periodic table, where atomic radius generally increases from top to bottom. Transition Metal Element found in the central block of the periodic table, often showing irregular atomic radius trends. Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring properties. Attraction Force between the nucleus and electrons, influencing the size of the atomic radius. Electron Arrangement Distribution of electrons among an atom's shells, affecting chemical properties and atomic size. Top Right Corner Region of the periodic table where elements have the smallest atomic radii due to increased nuclear attraction. Exception Case where a general trend does not apply, such as unpredictable atomic radius patterns in transition metals. Picometer Unit of length equal to one trillionth of a meter, commonly used to measure atomic radii.
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) definitions
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