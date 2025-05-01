Atomic Radius Distance from the center of an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell, indicating the size of the atom.

Nucleus Central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, responsible for most of the atom's mass.

Valence Shell Outermost electron shell of an atom, where the highest-energy electrons are located.

Proton Positively charged particle found within the nucleus, contributing to atomic number and mass.

Neutron Neutral particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not charge.

Electron Shell Energy level surrounding the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.