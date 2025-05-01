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Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) definitions

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  • Atomic Radius
    Distance from the center of an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell, indicating the size of the atom.
  • Nucleus
    Central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, responsible for most of the atom's mass.
  • Valence Shell
    Outermost electron shell of an atom, where the highest-energy electrons are located.
  • Proton
    Positively charged particle found within the nucleus, contributing to atomic number and mass.
  • Neutron
    Neutral particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not charge.
  • Electron Shell
    Energy level surrounding the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.
  • Period
    Horizontal row in the periodic table, where atomic radius generally decreases from left to right.
  • Group
    Vertical column in the periodic table, where atomic radius generally increases from top to bottom.
  • Transition Metal
    Element found in the central block of the periodic table, often showing irregular atomic radius trends.
  • Periodic Table
    Tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring properties.
  • Attraction
    Force between the nucleus and electrons, influencing the size of the atomic radius.
  • Electron Arrangement
    Distribution of electrons among an atom's shells, affecting chemical properties and atomic size.
  • Top Right Corner
    Region of the periodic table where elements have the smallest atomic radii due to increased nuclear attraction.
  • Exception
    Case where a general trend does not apply, such as unpredictable atomic radius patterns in transition metals.
  • Picometer
    Unit of length equal to one trillionth of a meter, commonly used to measure atomic radii.