What is atomic radius? Atomic radius is the distance between an atom's nucleus and its outermost electron shell (valence shell).

What particles are found in the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus contains protons, which are positively charged, and neutrons, which are neutral.

How does atomic radius change as you move down a group in the periodic table? Atomic radius increases as you move down a group because additional electron shells are added.

How does atomic radius change as you move from left to right across a period? Atomic radius decreases from left to right across a period due to increased attraction between the nucleus and electrons in the same shell.

Why does atomic radius decrease across a period? It decreases because more electrons are added to the same shell, increasing the attraction to the nucleus and pulling the shell closer.

Why does atomic radius increase down a group? It increases because each new period adds an additional electron shell, making the atom larger.