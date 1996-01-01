Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The atomic radius of an element is the distance from its nucleus to its outer electron shell.
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Concept 1
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Concept 2
Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes the atomic radii to decrease.
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Example 1
Which alkaline earth metal has the smallest atomic radius?
Which alkaline earth metal has the largest atomic radius?
Arrange the following atoms in order of decreasing atomic radius:Sr, Se, Ne, Ga