Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)

The atomic radius of an element is the distance from its nucleus to its outer electron shell.

Atomic Radius

1

concept

Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes the atomic radii to decrease.

Content
3

example

Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Which alkaline earth metal has the smallest atomic radius? 

5
Problem

Which alkaline earth metal has the largest atomic radius?

6
Problem

Arrange the following atoms in order of decreasing atomic radius:Sr, Se, Ne, Ga

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.