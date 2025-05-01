Electron Affinity Energy released when a gaseous atom or ion gains an electron, indicating how easily an atom accepts an extra electron.

Gaseous Atom An atom in the gas phase, not bonded to other atoms, often used as the reference state for measuring electron affinity.

Noble Gases Elements with fully filled electron shells, making them electronically perfect and resistant to gaining extra electrons.

Stable Electron Configuration An arrangement of electrons that provides extra stability, often preventing the acceptance of additional electrons.

Negative Charge The result when an atom gains an electron, due to the electron's inherent negative nature.

Periodic Trend A predictable pattern observed across the periodic table, such as the increase or decrease of electron affinity.