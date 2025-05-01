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Electron Affinity Energy released when a gaseous atom or ion gains an electron, indicating how easily an atom accepts an extra electron. Gaseous Atom An atom in the gas phase, not bonded to other atoms, often used as the reference state for measuring electron affinity. Noble Gases Elements with fully filled electron shells, making them electronically perfect and resistant to gaining extra electrons. Stable Electron Configuration An arrangement of electrons that provides extra stability, often preventing the acceptance of additional electrons. Negative Charge The result when an atom gains an electron, due to the electron's inherent negative nature. Periodic Trend A predictable pattern observed across the periodic table, such as the increase or decrease of electron affinity. Group A vertical column in the periodic table, where electron affinity generally increases from bottom to top. Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, where electron affinity typically increases from left to right. Exception A case where the general trend does not apply, such as certain elements with unusual electron affinities. Energy Release The emission of energy when an electron is added to an atom, signifying the process of electron affinity. Electron Arrangement The specific distribution of electrons in an atom, influencing its tendency to accept additional electrons. Kilojoule The unit commonly used to express the energy change associated with electron affinity. Top Right Corner The region of the periodic table where elements generally have the highest electron affinities. Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle whose addition to an atom is central to the concept of electron affinity.
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) definitions
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