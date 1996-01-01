Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ionic Compounds

Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)

Electron Affinity is the energy released from the addition of an electron to a gaseous atom or ion.

Electron Affinity

Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)

Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)

Generally, electron affinity increases moving from left to right across a period and going up a group.

Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Example 1

Determine which atom in the following set has the largest electron affinity:N, O, C, B, Ne

a) N                              b) O                             c) C                              d) B                              e) Ne

Rank the following elements in order of increasing electron affinity:Cs, Hg, F, S

Which one of the following atoms has the least tendency to gain another electron?

Arrange the following elements from greatest to least tendency to accept an electron:F, Li, C, O, Be

