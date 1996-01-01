Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Electron Affinity is the energy released from the addition of an electron to a gaseous atom or ion.
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Concept 1
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Concept 2
Generally, electron affinity increases moving from left to right across a period and going up a group.
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Example 1
Determine which atom in the following set has the largest electron affinity:N, O, C, B, Ne
a) N b) O c) C d) B e) Ne
Rank the following elements in order of increasing electron affinity:Cs, Hg, F, S
Which one of the following atoms has the least tendency to gain another electron?
Arrange the following elements from greatest to least tendency to accept an electron:F, Li, C, O, Be