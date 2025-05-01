What does electron affinity (EA) represent in chemistry? Electron affinity represents the energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom or ion, measured in kilojoules.

What happens to the charge of an atom when it gains an electron? The atom gains a negative charge because electrons are negatively charged.

In the context of electron affinity, is energy absorbed or released when an electron is added to an atom? Energy is released when an electron is added to an atom, which is why electron affinity is considered a product.

Why do noble gases have electron affinities less than or equal to zero? Noble gases have stable electron configurations and do not readily accept additional electrons, resulting in EA values less than or equal to zero.

What is the general trend for electron affinity across a period in the periodic table? Electron affinity generally increases from left to right across a period.

How does electron affinity change as you move up a group in the periodic table? Electron affinity increases as you move up a group.