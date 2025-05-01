Back
Ionic Radius Distance from the nucleus of an ion to its outermost electron shell, influenced by the total number of electrons. Cation Positively charged species formed by losing electrons, resulting in a smaller size than its neutral counterpart. Anion Negatively charged species formed by gaining electrons, resulting in a larger size than its neutral counterpart. Electron Shell Energy level surrounding the nucleus where electrons are located; losing or gaining electrons changes its occupancy. Neutral Atom Species with equal numbers of protons and electrons, serving as a reference for comparing ionic sizes. Valence Electron Electron located in the outermost shell, whose loss or gain determines the charge and size of an ion. Parent Atom Original neutral species from which an ion is derived, used for size comparison with its ionic form. Positive Ion Species with fewer electrons than protons, resulting in a reduced electron shell and smaller radius. Negative Ion Species with more electrons than protons, leading to increased electron repulsion and a larger radius. Electron Loss Process that decreases the number of electrons, causing a reduction in ionic radius and formation of a cation. Electron Gain Process that increases the number of electrons, causing an expansion in ionic radius and formation of an anion. Outer Shell Farthest occupied energy level from the nucleus, its electron count determines the size of the ion. Periodic Trend Pattern observed across elements, though not applicable for predicting ionic radius, which depends on electron count.
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13