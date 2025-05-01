Ionic Radius Distance from the nucleus of an ion to its outermost electron shell, influenced by the total number of electrons.

Cation Positively charged species formed by losing electrons, resulting in a smaller size than its neutral counterpart.

Anion Negatively charged species formed by gaining electrons, resulting in a larger size than its neutral counterpart.

Electron Shell Energy level surrounding the nucleus where electrons are located; losing or gaining electrons changes its occupancy.

Neutral Atom Species with equal numbers of protons and electrons, serving as a reference for comparing ionic sizes.

Valence Electron Electron located in the outermost shell, whose loss or gain determines the charge and size of an ion.