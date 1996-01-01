Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ionic Radius is the distance between an ion's nucleus and its most outer occupied electron shell.
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified) Concept 1
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius increases as the number of electrons increases.
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified) Example 1
Which of the following statements is false?
a) The phosphide ion has a smaller ionic radius than the phosphorus atom.
b) The phosphide ion has a larger ionic radius than the phosphorus atom.
c) The phosphide ion’s ionic radius cannot be compared to the phosphorus atom.
d) The phosphide ion has an equal ionic radius than the phosphorus atom.