GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Ionic Compounds

Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)

Ionic Radius is the distance between an ion's nucleus and its most outer occupied electron shell.

Ionic Radius

Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified) Concept 1

Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius increases as the number of electrons increases.

Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified) Example 1

Which of the following statements is false?

a) The phosphide ion has a smaller ionic radius than the phosphorus atom.
b) The phosphide ion has a larger ionic radius than the phosphorus atom.
c) The phosphide ion’s ionic radius cannot be compared to the phosphorus atom.
d) The phosphide ion has an equal ionic radius than the phosphorus atom.

