Skip to main content
Back

Physical & Chemical Changes definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/17
  • Physical Change
    Alters the state or appearance of matter without modifying its chemical composition or identity.
  • Chemical Change
    Transforms matter by creating new chemical bonds, resulting in substances with different identities.
  • Solute
    Substance that becomes dispersed within a liquid, forming a solution without changing its own identity.
  • Mixing
    Combining substances so their individual identities remain, with no new chemical products formed.
  • Crushing
    Breaking down a material into smaller pieces, maintaining the original substance's identity.
  • Rusting
    Process where metals react with oxygen, forming metal oxides and altering the original material's identity.
  • Burning
    Rapid reaction with oxygen that produces new substances, often accompanied by heat and light.
  • Metabolism
    Complex series of chemical reactions in living organisms that convert food into different substances.
  • Phase Change
    Transition of matter between solid, liquid, and gas states, without altering chemical composition.
  • Condensation
    Conversion of a gas to a liquid, typically observed as water droplets forming on cool surfaces.
  • Freezing
    Transformation of a liquid into a solid, often by lowering temperature, while keeping chemical identity.
  • Deposition
    Direct change from gas to solid, bypassing the liquid state, as seen in frost formation.
  • Fusion
    Process where a solid turns into a liquid, commonly referred to as melting in everyday language.
  • Vaporization
    Transition from liquid to gas, occurring during boiling or evaporation.
  • Sublimation
    Direct transition from solid to gas without passing through the liquid phase, as with dry ice.
  • Irreversible Change
    Permanent alteration of a substance, making it impossible to return to its original state under normal conditions.
  • Reversible Change
    Modification that can be undone, restoring the original substance without forming new chemical products.