Physical Change Alters the state or appearance of matter without modifying its chemical composition or identity.

Chemical Change Transforms matter by creating new chemical bonds, resulting in substances with different identities.

Solute Substance that becomes dispersed within a liquid, forming a solution without changing its own identity.

Mixing Combining substances so their individual identities remain, with no new chemical products formed.

Crushing Breaking down a material into smaller pieces, maintaining the original substance's identity.

Rusting Process where metals react with oxygen, forming metal oxides and altering the original material's identity.