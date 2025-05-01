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Physical Change Alters the state or appearance of matter without modifying its chemical composition or identity. Chemical Change Transforms matter by creating new chemical bonds, resulting in substances with different identities. Solute Substance that becomes dispersed within a liquid, forming a solution without changing its own identity. Mixing Combining substances so their individual identities remain, with no new chemical products formed. Crushing Breaking down a material into smaller pieces, maintaining the original substance's identity. Rusting Process where metals react with oxygen, forming metal oxides and altering the original material's identity. Burning Rapid reaction with oxygen that produces new substances, often accompanied by heat and light. Metabolism Complex series of chemical reactions in living organisms that convert food into different substances. Phase Change Transition of matter between solid, liquid, and gas states, without altering chemical composition. Condensation Conversion of a gas to a liquid, typically observed as water droplets forming on cool surfaces. Freezing Transformation of a liquid into a solid, often by lowering temperature, while keeping chemical identity. Deposition Direct change from gas to solid, bypassing the liquid state, as seen in frost formation. Fusion Process where a solid turns into a liquid, commonly referred to as melting in everyday language. Vaporization Transition from liquid to gas, occurring during boiling or evaporation. Sublimation Direct transition from solid to gas without passing through the liquid phase, as with dry ice. Irreversible Change Permanent alteration of a substance, making it impossible to return to its original state under normal conditions. Reversible Change Modification that can be undone, restoring the original substance without forming new chemical products.
Physical & Chemical Changes definitions
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