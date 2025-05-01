What is a physical change in chemistry? A physical change alters the physical state of a substance without changing its composition or identity.

What happens to the identity of a substance during a physical change? The identity of the original substance remains intact during a physical change.

Give two examples of physical changes. Examples include dissolving a solute and crushing a soda can.

What is a chemical change? A chemical change alters the chemical composition and identity of a substance, creating new chemical bonds and products.

Name two common examples of chemical changes. Rusting of metals and burning materials are common examples of chemical changes.

What visible signs might indicate a chemical change has occurred? Visible signs include color changes and odor changes.