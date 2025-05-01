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Pressure Units definitions

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  • Pascal
    SI unit measuring force per square meter, named after a French mathematician, commonly used for scientific pressure calculations.
  • Atmosphere
    Non-SI unit frequently used by chemists, equivalent to 760 millimeters of mercury, often memorized for exams.
  • Millimeters of Mercury
    Traditional pressure unit based on the height of a mercury column, numerically equal to torr, commonly abbreviated as mmHg.
  • Torr
    Pressure unit identical in value to millimeters of mercury, widely used in laboratory settings.
  • Kilopascal
    Multiple of the Pascal, equal to 1,000 Pascals, often used for practical pressure measurements.
  • Bar
    Metric unit of pressure, slightly less than one atmosphere, commonly used in meteorology and engineering.
  • Pounds per Square Inch
    Imperial unit for pressure, abbreviated as psi, frequently used in the United States for tire and atmospheric pressure.
  • Force
    Physical quantity measured in newtons, representing the push or pull exerted by gas molecules on container walls.
  • Area
    Surface measurement in square meters over which force is distributed to calculate pressure.
  • Newton
    SI unit for measuring force, essential for calculating pressure in scientific contexts.
  • Square Meter
    SI unit for measuring area, used as the denominator in the pressure formula.
  • Conversion Value
    Numerical relationship allowing transformation between different pressure units, crucial for solving exam problems.
  • SI Unit
    Internationally accepted measurement standard, ensuring consistency in scientific calculations.
  • Non-SI Unit
    Measurement standard not part of the International System, but still widely used in chemistry and engineering.
  • Ideal Gas
    Theoretical model where gas molecules move randomly and exert pressure by colliding with container walls.