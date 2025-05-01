Pascal SI unit measuring force per square meter, named after a French mathematician, commonly used for scientific pressure calculations.

Atmosphere Non-SI unit frequently used by chemists, equivalent to 760 millimeters of mercury, often memorized for exams.

Millimeters of Mercury Traditional pressure unit based on the height of a mercury column, numerically equal to torr, commonly abbreviated as mmHg.

Torr Pressure unit identical in value to millimeters of mercury, widely used in laboratory settings.

Kilopascal Multiple of the Pascal, equal to 1,000 Pascals, often used for practical pressure measurements.

Bar Metric unit of pressure, slightly less than one atmosphere, commonly used in meteorology and engineering.