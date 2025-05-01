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Pascal SI unit measuring force per square meter, named after a French mathematician, commonly used for scientific pressure calculations. Atmosphere Non-SI unit frequently used by chemists, equivalent to 760 millimeters of mercury, often memorized for exams. Millimeters of Mercury Traditional pressure unit based on the height of a mercury column, numerically equal to torr, commonly abbreviated as mmHg. Torr Pressure unit identical in value to millimeters of mercury, widely used in laboratory settings. Kilopascal Multiple of the Pascal, equal to 1,000 Pascals, often used for practical pressure measurements. Bar Metric unit of pressure, slightly less than one atmosphere, commonly used in meteorology and engineering. Pounds per Square Inch Imperial unit for pressure, abbreviated as psi, frequently used in the United States for tire and atmospheric pressure. Force Physical quantity measured in newtons, representing the push or pull exerted by gas molecules on container walls. Area Surface measurement in square meters over which force is distributed to calculate pressure. Newton SI unit for measuring force, essential for calculating pressure in scientific contexts. Square Meter SI unit for measuring area, used as the denominator in the pressure formula. Conversion Value Numerical relationship allowing transformation between different pressure units, crucial for solving exam problems. SI Unit Internationally accepted measurement standard, ensuring consistency in scientific calculations. Non-SI Unit Measurement standard not part of the International System, but still widely used in chemistry and engineering. Ideal Gas Theoretical model where gas molecules move randomly and exert pressure by colliding with container walls.
Pressure Units definitions
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