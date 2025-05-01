Skip to main content
Back

Pressure Units quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the SI unit for pressure and after whom is it named?
    The SI unit for pressure is the Pascal (Pa), named after Blaise Pascal.
  • How is pressure calculated in terms of force and area?
    Pressure is calculated as Pressure = Force / Area, where force is in newtons and area is in square meters.
  • What do the blue dots in the container represent in the context of pressure?
    The blue dots represent gas molecules moving randomly and colliding with the container walls.
  • What is the SI unit for force used in the pressure formula?
    The SI unit for force is the newton (N).
  • What is the SI unit for area in the pressure formula?
    The SI unit for area is the square meter (m^2).
  • What are three common non-SI units for pressure used by chemists?
    Three common non-SI units are atmospheres (atm), millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and torr.
  • What is the conversion value between atmospheres and millimeters of mercury?
    1 atmosphere (atm) equals 760 millimeters of mercury (mmHg).
  • Are students usually required to memorize the conversion values for atm, mmHg, and torr?
    Yes, students are usually expected to memorize these values for exams and quizzes.
  • What is the value of 1 atmosphere in torr?
    1 atmosphere equals 760 torr.
  • What is the value of 1 atmosphere in bars?
    1 atmosphere is approximately 1.01325 bars.
  • What is the value of 1 atmosphere in psi (pounds per square inch)?
    1 atmosphere is equal to 14.696 psi.
  • What is the value of 1 atmosphere in kilopascals (kPa)?
    1 atmosphere is equal to 101.325 kPa.
  • Which pressure units are typically provided on exams rather than memorized?
    Units like pascals, kilopascals, bars, and psi are usually provided on exams or formula sheets.
  • Why do gas molecules exert pressure on the walls of their container?
    Gas molecules exert pressure because they move randomly and collide with the container walls.
  • Which three pressure units are most important for students to memorize?
    Atmospheres (atm), millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and torr are the most important to memorize.