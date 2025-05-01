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What is the SI unit for pressure and after whom is it named? The SI unit for pressure is the Pascal (Pa), named after Blaise Pascal. How is pressure calculated in terms of force and area? Pressure is calculated as Pressure = Force / Area, where force is in newtons and area is in square meters. What do the blue dots in the container represent in the context of pressure? The blue dots represent gas molecules moving randomly and colliding with the container walls. What is the SI unit for force used in the pressure formula? The SI unit for force is the newton (N). What is the SI unit for area in the pressure formula? The SI unit for area is the square meter (m^2). What are three common non-SI units for pressure used by chemists? Three common non-SI units are atmospheres (atm), millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and torr. What is the conversion value between atmospheres and millimeters of mercury? 1 atmosphere (atm) equals 760 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Are students usually required to memorize the conversion values for atm, mmHg, and torr? Yes, students are usually expected to memorize these values for exams and quizzes. What is the value of 1 atmosphere in torr? 1 atmosphere equals 760 torr. What is the value of 1 atmosphere in bars? 1 atmosphere is approximately 1.01325 bars. What is the value of 1 atmosphere in psi (pounds per square inch)? 1 atmosphere is equal to 14.696 psi. What is the value of 1 atmosphere in kilopascals (kPa)? 1 atmosphere is equal to 101.325 kPa. Which pressure units are typically provided on exams rather than memorized? Units like pascals, kilopascals, bars, and psi are usually provided on exams or formula sheets. Why do gas molecules exert pressure on the walls of their container? Gas molecules exert pressure because they move randomly and collide with the container walls. Which three pressure units are most important for students to memorize? Atmospheres (atm), millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and torr are the most important to memorize.
Pressure Units quiz
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