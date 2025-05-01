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Glycolysis A linear pathway in the cytosol that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH. Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, serving as a metabolic branch point depending on oxygen. Aerobic Respiration A process requiring oxygen where pyruvate is further oxidized in mitochondria, leading to ATP production. Fermentation An anaerobic pathway where pyruvate is metabolized without oxygen, bypassing mitochondrial oxidation. Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, entering the Krebs cycle for further energy extraction. Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur. Pyruvate Dehydrogenase An enzyme complex catalyzing the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA, linking glycolysis to the Krebs cycle. NAD+ An electron carrier molecule reduced to NADH during pyruvate oxidation, facilitating energy transfer. NADH A high-energy electron carrier generated during pyruvate oxidation, later used in ATP synthesis. Carbon Dioxide A gaseous byproduct released when a carbon atom is removed from pyruvate during its oxidation. Coenzyme A A molecule with a thiol group that binds to the acetyl group, forming Acetyl CoA during pyruvate oxidation. Krebs Cycle A mitochondrial pathway following Acetyl CoA formation, central to aerobic energy extraction. Cytosol The fluid portion of the cell where glycolysis and initial pyruvate formation take place. Dehydrogenase A class of enzymes responsible for oxidation-reduction reactions, especially in energy metabolism. Common Metabolic Pathway A sequence of reactions shared by various nutrients, converging at Acetyl CoA formation under aerobic conditions.
Pyruvate Oxidation definitions
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