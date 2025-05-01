Glycolysis A linear pathway in the cytosol that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH.

Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, serving as a metabolic branch point depending on oxygen.

Aerobic Respiration A process requiring oxygen where pyruvate is further oxidized in mitochondria, leading to ATP production.

Fermentation An anaerobic pathway where pyruvate is metabolized without oxygen, bypassing mitochondrial oxidation.

Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, entering the Krebs cycle for further energy extraction.

Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur.