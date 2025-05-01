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Pyruvate Oxidation definitions

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  • Glycolysis
    A linear pathway in the cytosol that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH.
  • Pyruvate
    A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, serving as a metabolic branch point depending on oxygen.
  • Aerobic Respiration
    A process requiring oxygen where pyruvate is further oxidized in mitochondria, leading to ATP production.
  • Fermentation
    An anaerobic pathway where pyruvate is metabolized without oxygen, bypassing mitochondrial oxidation.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, entering the Krebs cycle for further energy extraction.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The innermost compartment of mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur.
  • Pyruvate Dehydrogenase
    An enzyme complex catalyzing the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA, linking glycolysis to the Krebs cycle.
  • NAD+
    An electron carrier molecule reduced to NADH during pyruvate oxidation, facilitating energy transfer.
  • NADH
    A high-energy electron carrier generated during pyruvate oxidation, later used in ATP synthesis.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gaseous byproduct released when a carbon atom is removed from pyruvate during its oxidation.
  • Coenzyme A
    A molecule with a thiol group that binds to the acetyl group, forming Acetyl CoA during pyruvate oxidation.
  • Krebs Cycle
    A mitochondrial pathway following Acetyl CoA formation, central to aerobic energy extraction.
  • Cytosol
    The fluid portion of the cell where glycolysis and initial pyruvate formation take place.
  • Dehydrogenase
    A class of enzymes responsible for oxidation-reduction reactions, especially in energy metabolism.
  • Common Metabolic Pathway
    A sequence of reactions shared by various nutrients, converging at Acetyl CoA formation under aerobic conditions.