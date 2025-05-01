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What is the definition of half-life in radioisotopes? Half-life is the time required for half (50%) of a radioisotope to decay. What does the variable t½ represent in half-life calculations? t½ represents the half-life, or the time it takes for half of a radioisotope to decay. How does the decay rate of a radioisotope vary? The decay rate varies depending on the element and its specific half-life. If you start with 10 grams of a radioisotope with a one-day half-life, how much remains after one day? After one day, 5 grams remain, which is half of the original amount. How much of the original radioisotope remains after two half-lives? After two half-lives, 25% of the original amount remains. What is the formula for the fraction of radioisotope remaining after n half-lives? The fraction remaining is calculated as 0.5^n, where n is the number of half-lives. How do you calculate the percentage of radioisotope remaining after n half-lives? Multiply the fraction remaining (0.5^n) by 100% to get the percentage. What is a radioisotope? A radioisotope is an isotopic version of an element with an unstable nucleus that emits radiation as it decays. How much of a radioisotope remains after three half-lives if you start with 10 grams? After three half-lives, 1.25 grams remain, which is 12.5% of the original amount. What happens to the amount of radioisotope after each half-life? The remaining amount is reduced by half after each half-life. How do you calculate the final amount of radioisotope remaining? Multiply the initial amount by the fraction remaining (0.5^n). If you start with 100 grams of a radioisotope, how much remains after two half-lives? After two half-lives, 25 grams remain (100 x 0.5^2 = 25). What does the symbol 'n' represent in the half-life formulas? n represents the number of half-lives that have passed. How can you use the half-life formula for any initial quantity? You can multiply any initial amount by 0.5^n to find the remaining amount after n half-lives. What is the relationship between the mass number, atomic number, and isotope symbol? The isotope symbol is written as X (element), with A as the mass number and Z as the atomic number.
Radioactive Half-Life quiz
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