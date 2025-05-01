What is the definition of half-life in radioisotopes? Half-life is the time required for half (50%) of a radioisotope to decay.

What does the variable t½ represent in half-life calculations? t½ represents the half-life, or the time it takes for half of a radioisotope to decay.

How does the decay rate of a radioisotope vary? The decay rate varies depending on the element and its specific half-life.

If you start with 10 grams of a radioisotope with a one-day half-life, how much remains after one day? After one day, 5 grams remain, which is half of the original amount.

How much of the original radioisotope remains after two half-lives? After two half-lives, 25% of the original amount remains.

What is the formula for the fraction of radioisotope remaining after n half-lives? The fraction remaining is calculated as 0.5^n, where n is the number of half-lives.