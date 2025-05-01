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Chemical Kinetics Study focusing on how quickly reactants transform into products, emphasizing the speed and mechanisms of chemical changes. Reaction Rate Measurement of how fast reactant or product concentrations change over time during a chemical process. Completion State where nearly all reactants are converted to products, leaving little to no reactant remaining. Equilibrium Condition where reactant and product concentrations remain constant as forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates. Concentration Amount of a substance present in a given volume, influencing the frequency of molecular collisions in reactions. Surface Area Extent of exposed material available for collisions, with greater values leading to faster reaction speeds. Temperature Measure of thermal energy affecting molecular motion, where higher values increase collision energy and reaction speed. Catalyst Substance that accelerates a reaction by providing an alternative pathway with lower activation energy, without being consumed. Activation Energy Minimum energy required for reactants to reach the transition state and form products during a reaction. Transition State High-energy, unstable arrangement of atoms that exists momentarily as reactants are converted into products. Energy Diagram Graphical representation showing energy changes as reactants progress to products, highlighting activation energy and transition state. Collision Theory Model explaining that reactions occur when particles collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation. Orientation Relative positioning of colliding molecules, which must be correct for a successful reaction to occur. Branch Group Structural feature where a chain of atoms extends from the main linear structure, reducing available surface area for reactions.
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Rate of Reaction
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
5 problems
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Energy Diagrams
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
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