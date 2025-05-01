What is chemical kinetics? Chemical kinetics is the study of reaction rates, focusing on how fast reactants convert into products over time.

What does the term 'rate' refer to in chemical reactions? Rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.

How can reaction rates be observed? Reaction rates can be observed by monitoring changes in the concentrations of reactants and products over time.

What happens to reactants and products when a reaction reaches completion? When a reaction reaches completion, almost all reactants are used up and only products remain.

What is the difference between a reaction that goes to completion and one that reaches equilibrium? A reaction that goes to completion uses a single forward arrow and consumes all reactants, while a reaction at equilibrium uses double arrows and has both reactants and products present.

What must happen for molecules to react with each other? Molecules must collide with sufficient energy and in the correct orientation for a reaction to occur.