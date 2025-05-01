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What is chemical kinetics? Chemical kinetics is the study of reaction rates, focusing on how fast reactants convert into products over time. What does the term 'rate' refer to in chemical reactions? Rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. How can reaction rates be observed? Reaction rates can be observed by monitoring changes in the concentrations of reactants and products over time. What happens to reactants and products when a reaction reaches completion? When a reaction reaches completion, almost all reactants are used up and only products remain. What is the difference between a reaction that goes to completion and one that reaches equilibrium? A reaction that goes to completion uses a single forward arrow and consumes all reactants, while a reaction at equilibrium uses double arrows and has both reactants and products present. What must happen for molecules to react with each other? Molecules must collide with sufficient energy and in the correct orientation for a reaction to occur. How does increasing concentration affect the rate of reaction? Increasing concentration increases the number of collisions between molecules, which raises the likelihood of a reaction. Why does greater surface area speed up a reaction? Greater surface area allows more frequent collisions between reactant molecules, increasing the reaction rate. How does the structure of a molecule affect its surface area and reaction rate? Linear molecules have more surface area and react faster than cyclic or highly branched molecules. What effect does temperature have on reaction rate? Increasing temperature raises the energy and frequency of molecular collisions, which speeds up the reaction. What is the role of a catalyst in a chemical reaction? A catalyst increases the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to proceed. What is the activation energy in a chemical reaction? Activation energy is the minimum energy required for reactants to reach the transition state and form products. How does a catalyst change the reaction pathway? A catalyst provides an alternative pathway with a lower activation energy, making it easier for reactants to become products. What are the four main factors that influence the rate of a chemical reaction? The four main factors are concentration, surface area, temperature, and the presence of a catalyst. Why is correct orientation important during molecular collisions? Correct orientation ensures that molecules collide at the right spots to form products; otherwise, they just bounce off each other.
Rate of Reaction quiz
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