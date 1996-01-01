Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The Rate of Reaction examines how quickly reactants break down to form products.
Rate of Reaction Concept 1
The word “kinetics” is derived from the Greek word “kinesis”, which means motion. So Chemical Kinetics deals with the speed of motion experienced by reactants as they are allowed to react.
Rate of Reaction Concept 2
A chemical reaction is simply reactants breaking down and reassembling to form products.
Depending on certain conditions, a chemical reaction can either happen very quickly in seconds or take place over several years.
Rate of Reaction Concept 3
Rate of Reaction Concept 4
In order for a chemical reaction to occur two molecules must collide. The more concentrated a solution then the greater the chance of them colliding.
Rate of Reaction Concept 5
For a collision between molecules to be successful, molecules join at their active sites. The larger their surface area then the more places the molecules can successful join.
Rate of Reaction Concept 6
The General Rule is increasing the reaction temperature by 10oC will cause the rate to double.
Rate of Reaction Concept 7
A catalyst helps to speed up the rate of a reaction by lowering the energy of activation (Ea).