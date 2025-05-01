Reduction Process of increasing carbon-hydrogen bonds in a molecule without altering carbon-carbon bonds.

Aldehyde Compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen and one carbon atom.

Ketone Compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.

Primary Alcohol Product formed when an aldehyde undergoes reduction, with the hydroxyl group attached to a terminal carbon.

Secondary Alcohol Product formed when a ketone undergoes reduction, with the hydroxyl group attached to a non-terminal carbon.

Reducing Agent Substance that donates hydrogen atoms to facilitate the conversion of carbonyl compounds to alcohols.