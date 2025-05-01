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Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones definitions

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  • Reduction
    Process of increasing carbon-hydrogen bonds in a molecule without altering carbon-carbon bonds.
  • Aldehyde
    Compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen and one carbon atom.
  • Ketone
    Compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.
  • Primary Alcohol
    Product formed when an aldehyde undergoes reduction, with the hydroxyl group attached to a terminal carbon.
  • Secondary Alcohol
    Product formed when a ketone undergoes reduction, with the hydroxyl group attached to a non-terminal carbon.
  • Reducing Agent
    Substance that donates hydrogen atoms to facilitate the conversion of carbonyl compounds to alcohols.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    Molecular form of hydrogen (H2) commonly used to add hydrogen atoms during reduction reactions.
  • Metal Catalyst
    Substance such as nickel, platinum, or palladium that accelerates the reduction of carbonyl compounds.
  • Carbonyl Group
    Functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Carbon-Oxygen Double Bond
    Bond in carbonyl compounds that is broken during reduction to allow hydrogen addition.
  • Carbon-Hydrogen Bond
    Bond formed during reduction, increasing the hydrogen content of the carbon atom.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    Bond between two carbon atoms, preserved during the reduction of aldehydes and ketones.
  • Alkane
    Fully reduced hydrocarbon with only single bonds, representing the final stage of reduction.
  • Nickel
    Transition metal often used as a catalyst to facilitate hydrogen addition in reduction reactions.
  • Palladium
    Transition metal catalyst that enhances the efficiency of hydrogenation in organic reductions.