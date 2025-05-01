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Reduction Process of increasing carbon-hydrogen bonds in a molecule without altering carbon-carbon bonds. Aldehyde Compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen and one carbon atom. Ketone Compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms. Primary Alcohol Product formed when an aldehyde undergoes reduction, with the hydroxyl group attached to a terminal carbon. Secondary Alcohol Product formed when a ketone undergoes reduction, with the hydroxyl group attached to a non-terminal carbon. Reducing Agent Substance that donates hydrogen atoms to facilitate the conversion of carbonyl compounds to alcohols. Hydrogen Gas Molecular form of hydrogen (H2) commonly used to add hydrogen atoms during reduction reactions. Metal Catalyst Substance such as nickel, platinum, or palladium that accelerates the reduction of carbonyl compounds. Carbonyl Group Functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom. Carbon-Oxygen Double Bond Bond in carbonyl compounds that is broken during reduction to allow hydrogen addition. Carbon-Hydrogen Bond Bond formed during reduction, increasing the hydrogen content of the carbon atom. Carbon-Carbon Bond Bond between two carbon atoms, preserved during the reduction of aldehydes and ketones. Alkane Fully reduced hydrocarbon with only single bonds, representing the final stage of reduction. Nickel Transition metal often used as a catalyst to facilitate hydrogen addition in reduction reactions. Palladium Transition metal catalyst that enhances the efficiency of hydrogenation in organic reductions.
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones definitions
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