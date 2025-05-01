Skip to main content
Back

Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the main goal of reducing aldehydes and ketones?
    The main goal is to add as many carbon-hydrogen bonds as possible without breaking any carbon-carbon bonds.
  • What is the most oxidized form of carbon mentioned in the reduction process?
    The most oxidized form of carbon is carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • What does reduction of an aldehyde produce?
    Reduction of an aldehyde produces a primary alcohol.
  • What does reduction of a ketone produce?
    Reduction of a ketone produces a secondary alcohol.
  • Which reducing agent is commonly used for reducing aldehydes and ketones?
    Hydrogen gas (H2) is commonly used as the reducing agent.
  • Name three metal catalysts that can facilitate the reduction of aldehydes and ketones.
    Nickel (Ni), platinum, and palladium are used as metal catalysts.
  • During reduction, where do the two hydrogen atoms from H2 go?
    One hydrogen atom adds to the carbonyl carbon and the other to the oxygen.
  • What bond is broken during the reduction of a carbonyl group?
    A carbon-oxygen double bond is broken during the reduction.
  • What happens to the carbonyl carbon during reduction?
    The carbonyl carbon gains a hydrogen atom.
  • What happens to the carbonyl oxygen during reduction?
    The carbonyl oxygen gains a hydrogen atom.
  • What is the final product if reduction continues past the alcohol stage?
    If reduction continues, the final product can be an alkane.
  • Why does carbon need to form a new bond with hydrogen during reduction?
    Carbon needs to maintain four bonds, so it forms a new bond with hydrogen after the carbon-oxygen bond is broken.
  • What type of alcohol is formed from the reduction of an aldehyde?
    A primary alcohol is formed from the reduction of an aldehyde.
  • What type of alcohol is formed from the reduction of a ketone?
    A secondary alcohol is formed from the reduction of a ketone.
  • What is the role of metal catalysts like nickel in the reduction process?
    Metal catalysts like nickel help facilitate the reduction reaction by enabling the addition of hydrogen.