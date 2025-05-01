What is the main goal of reducing aldehydes and ketones? The main goal is to add as many carbon-hydrogen bonds as possible without breaking any carbon-carbon bonds.

What is the most oxidized form of carbon mentioned in the reduction process? The most oxidized form of carbon is carbon dioxide (CO2).

What does reduction of an aldehyde produce? Reduction of an aldehyde produces a primary alcohol.

What does reduction of a ketone produce? Reduction of a ketone produces a secondary alcohol.

Which reducing agent is commonly used for reducing aldehydes and ketones? Hydrogen gas (H2) is commonly used as the reducing agent.

Name three metal catalysts that can facilitate the reduction of aldehydes and ketones. Nickel (Ni), platinum, and palladium are used as metal catalysts.