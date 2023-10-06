15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
1
concept
Reduction Reactions Concept 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones Concept 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones Example 2
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
Determine the alcohol product formed in the following reaction.
A
B
C
D
6
ProblemProblem
Determine which reactant should be used to produce the following alcohol.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
Additional resources for Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (17)
- The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H⁻) and (H⁺) a proton . Removal of H⁻ and H⁺ f...
- The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H⁻) and (H⁺) a proton . Removal of H⁻ and H⁺ f...
- Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structur...
- What ketones or aldehydes might be reduced to yield the following alcohols?a. <IMAGE>b. <IMAGE>c. ...
- Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.<IMAGE&...
- Can the alcohol (CH3)3COH be formed by the reduction of an aldehyde or ketone? Why or why not?
- Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.<IMAGE>
- Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups. CH3CH2―O―CH2―CHO
- Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups. <IMAGE>
- Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen...
- Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen...
- Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen...
- Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen...
- Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel cataly...
- Which compound in each of the following pairs would be more soluble in water? Explain.c. butanal or hexanal
- Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel cataly...
- Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen...