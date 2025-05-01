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Secondary Structure Level of protein organization arising from hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, forming repeating patterns like helices and sheets. Hydrogen Bond Intermolecular force between amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen, depicted as dashed lines, stabilizing protein folding. Amide Hydrogen Backbone atom in a peptide chain that participates in hydrogen bonding with a carbonyl oxygen to stabilize structure. Carbonyl Oxygen Backbone atom in a peptide chain that forms hydrogen bonds with amide hydrogens, crucial for secondary structure. Alpha Helix Right-handed, spiral-like structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within a single chain, with R groups projecting outward. Beta Pleated Sheet Zigzag, sheet-like arrangement of two or more strands, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains. Beta Strand Individual peptide segment aligned side by side with others, forming the basis of a pleated sheet. R Group Variable side chain of an amino acid, positioned outside helices or above and below sheets due to spatial constraints. Peptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for higher-level structures. Residue Single amino acid unit within a peptide chain, with 3.6 typically found per turn of an alpha helix. Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, determining the foundation for higher structural levels. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage between amino acids, forming the backbone of protein chains. Right-Handed Helix Spiral conformation twisting in a clockwise direction, characteristic of the alpha helix. Intermolecular Force Non-covalent interaction, such as hydrogen bonding, that stabilizes protein secondary structures. Zigzag Pattern Arrangement of strands in a pleated sheet, resembling folded paper due to alternating directions.
Secondary Protein Structure definitions
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