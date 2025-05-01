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Secondary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Secondary Structure
    Level of protein organization arising from hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, forming repeating patterns like helices and sheets.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    Intermolecular force between amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen, depicted as dashed lines, stabilizing protein folding.
  • Amide Hydrogen
    Backbone atom in a peptide chain that participates in hydrogen bonding with a carbonyl oxygen to stabilize structure.
  • Carbonyl Oxygen
    Backbone atom in a peptide chain that forms hydrogen bonds with amide hydrogens, crucial for secondary structure.
  • Alpha Helix
    Right-handed, spiral-like structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within a single chain, with R groups projecting outward.
  • Beta Pleated Sheet
    Zigzag, sheet-like arrangement of two or more strands, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.
  • Beta Strand
    Individual peptide segment aligned side by side with others, forming the basis of a pleated sheet.
  • R Group
    Variable side chain of an amino acid, positioned outside helices or above and below sheets due to spatial constraints.
  • Peptide Chain
    Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, serving as the backbone for higher-level structures.
  • Residue
    Single amino acid unit within a peptide chain, with 3.6 typically found per turn of an alpha helix.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, determining the foundation for higher structural levels.
  • Peptide Bond
    Covalent linkage between amino acids, forming the backbone of protein chains.
  • Right-Handed Helix
    Spiral conformation twisting in a clockwise direction, characteristic of the alpha helix.
  • Intermolecular Force
    Non-covalent interaction, such as hydrogen bonding, that stabilizes protein secondary structures.
  • Zigzag Pattern
    Arrangement of strands in a pleated sheet, resembling folded paper due to alternating directions.