Secondary Structure Level of protein organization arising from hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms, forming repeating patterns like helices and sheets.

Hydrogen Bond Intermolecular force between amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen, depicted as dashed lines, stabilizing protein folding.

Amide Hydrogen Backbone atom in a peptide chain that participates in hydrogen bonding with a carbonyl oxygen to stabilize structure.

Carbonyl Oxygen Backbone atom in a peptide chain that forms hydrogen bonds with amide hydrogens, crucial for secondary structure.

Alpha Helix Right-handed, spiral-like structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within a single chain, with R groups projecting outward.

Beta Pleated Sheet Zigzag, sheet-like arrangement of two or more strands, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.