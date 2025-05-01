What type of bonding is responsible for secondary protein structure? Hydrogen bonding between the amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen in the protein backbone is responsible for secondary structure.

What are the two main types of secondary protein structures? The two main types are the alpha helix and the beta pleated sheet.

In an alpha helix, how are the hydrogen bonds formed? Hydrogen bonds form between distant amino acids on the same polypeptide chain.

What is the shape of an alpha helix? An alpha helix is a right-handed or clockwise spiral staircase.

Where are the R groups located in an alpha helix? The R groups are positioned outside the helix due to spacing requirements.

How many amino acid residues are there per turn in an alpha helix? There are an average of 3.6 residues per turn in an alpha helix.