18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Secondary Protein Structure
Secondary Protein Structure
1
concept
Secondary Protein Structure Concept 1
1m
2
example
Secondary Protein Structure Example 1
2m
3
ProblemProblem
How many hydrogen bonding pairs are possible when the following two peptides interact?
A
3
B
5
C
4
D
6
E
1
4
concept
Alpha-Helix Concept 2
2m
5
example
Secondary Protein Structure Example 2
1m
6
concept
Alpha Helix Spiral Shape Concept 3
2m
7
example
Secondary Protein Structure Example 3
undefinedm
8
concept
Beta-Pleated Sheet Concept 4
2m
9
example
Secondary Protein Structure Example 4
1m
10
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is true in regard to the peptide strand shown?
A
The β-sheet defines the primary structure of the peptide strand.
B
The C-Terminal end possesses an α-helix.
C
Along with its α-helix counterpart, the β-sheet is mainly stabilized by backbone hydrogen bonds.
D
The α-helix and the β-sheet are connected together through an ionic bond.
Additional resources for Secondary Protein Structure
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Examine the α-helix in Figure 18.1 and determine how many backbone C and N atoms are included in the loop betw...
- Consult the β-sheet in Figure 18.2 and (a) name the bonding responsible for the sheet formation and (b) identi...
- Draw the hexapeptide Asp-Gly-Phe-Leu-Glu-Ala in linear form showing all of the atoms, and show (using dotted l...
- Compare and contrast the characteristics of fibrous and globular proteins. Consider biological function, water...
- Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser...