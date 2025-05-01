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Skeletal Formula A streamlined depiction of organic molecules using lines for bonds, omitting carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon for simplicity. Bond Line Formula A visual shorthand for organic structures where lines indicate bonds and vertices or ends imply carbon atoms. Structural Formula A detailed representation showing all atoms and bonds, illustrating the connectivity within a molecule. Condensed Formula A compact notation grouping atoms together, summarizing the structure without displaying all bonds. Carbon-Carbon Bond A connection between two carbon atoms, depicted as a straight line in simplified organic diagrams. Hydrogen Atom A light element often omitted in skeletal formulas when bonded to carbon, but shown when attached to other atoms. Oxygen Atom A non-carbon atom always explicitly shown in skeletal formulas, often at the end or corner of a bond line. Nitrogen Atom A heteroatom that is always displayed in skeletal formulas, indicating its presence and bonding in the molecule. Sulfur Atom A non-carbon element explicitly represented in skeletal formulas, highlighting its role in organic compounds. Corner Representation A point where two lines meet in a skeletal formula, each indicating the presence of a carbon atom. Line Representation A method in skeletal formulas where each line stands for a bond, simplifying complex molecular structures. Organic Compound A molecule primarily composed of carbon and hydrogen, often depicted using skeletal formulas for clarity. Implied Carbon A carbon atom not drawn but understood to exist at each vertex or line end in a skeletal formula. Implied Hydrogen A hydrogen atom not shown in skeletal formulas, assumed to complete the four bonds of each carbon atom. Heteroatom An atom in an organic molecule that is not carbon or hydrogen, always explicitly shown in skeletal formulas.
Skeletal Formula definitions
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Skeletal Formula
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