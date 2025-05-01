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Skeletal Formula definitions

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  • Skeletal Formula
    A streamlined depiction of organic molecules using lines for bonds, omitting carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon for simplicity.
  • Bond Line Formula
    A visual shorthand for organic structures where lines indicate bonds and vertices or ends imply carbon atoms.
  • Structural Formula
    A detailed representation showing all atoms and bonds, illustrating the connectivity within a molecule.
  • Condensed Formula
    A compact notation grouping atoms together, summarizing the structure without displaying all bonds.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    A connection between two carbon atoms, depicted as a straight line in simplified organic diagrams.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    A light element often omitted in skeletal formulas when bonded to carbon, but shown when attached to other atoms.
  • Oxygen Atom
    A non-carbon atom always explicitly shown in skeletal formulas, often at the end or corner of a bond line.
  • Nitrogen Atom
    A heteroatom that is always displayed in skeletal formulas, indicating its presence and bonding in the molecule.
  • Sulfur Atom
    A non-carbon element explicitly represented in skeletal formulas, highlighting its role in organic compounds.
  • Corner Representation
    A point where two lines meet in a skeletal formula, each indicating the presence of a carbon atom.
  • Line Representation
    A method in skeletal formulas where each line stands for a bond, simplifying complex molecular structures.
  • Organic Compound
    A molecule primarily composed of carbon and hydrogen, often depicted using skeletal formulas for clarity.
  • Implied Carbon
    A carbon atom not drawn but understood to exist at each vertex or line end in a skeletal formula.
  • Implied Hydrogen
    A hydrogen atom not shown in skeletal formulas, assumed to complete the four bonds of each carbon atom.
  • Heteroatom
    An atom in an organic molecule that is not carbon or hydrogen, always explicitly shown in skeletal formulas.