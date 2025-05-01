Skeletal Formula A streamlined depiction of organic molecules using lines for bonds, omitting carbon and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon for simplicity.

Bond Line Formula A visual shorthand for organic structures where lines indicate bonds and vertices or ends imply carbon atoms.

Structural Formula A detailed representation showing all atoms and bonds, illustrating the connectivity within a molecule.

Condensed Formula A compact notation grouping atoms together, summarizing the structure without displaying all bonds.

Carbon-Carbon Bond A connection between two carbon atoms, depicted as a straight line in simplified organic diagrams.

Hydrogen Atom A light element often omitted in skeletal formulas when bonded to carbon, but shown when attached to other atoms.