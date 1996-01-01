12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Skeletal Formula
1
concept
Skeletal Formula Concept 1
2m
2
example
Skeletal Formula Example 1
1m
3
ProblemProblem
Draw a skeletal formula for the following molecule: CH3CH(CH3)CH2CH2OH.
A
B
C
D
4
ProblemProblem
Convert the following skeletal formula into condensed and structural formulas.
A
Condensed: CH3CH2OH
Structural:
B
Condensed: CH3CH2CH2(OH)CH3
Structural:
C
Condensed: CH3CH2CH2OH
Structural:
D
Condensed: CH3CH(OH)CH3
Structural:
- Draw both condensed and line structures for the chemicals listed in Problem 12.1.
- Convert the following models into line drawings (back = C; white = H; blue = N) <IMAGE>
- Convert the following models into line drawings (back = C; white = H; blue = N) <IMAGE>
- Draw the straight-chain isomer with the formula C₉H₂₀
- Convert the following line structures to condensed structures: <IMAGE>
- Convert the following line structures to condensed structures: <IMAGE>
- Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>b. What is the molecular ...
- Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>b. What is the m...