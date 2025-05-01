What is another name for a skeletal formula in organic chemistry? Skeletal formula is also known as a bond line or line formula.

How are carbon-carbon bonds represented in a skeletal formula? Carbon-carbon bonds are shown as lines in a skeletal formula.

In a skeletal formula, what does each corner or end of a line represent? Each corner or end of a line represents a carbon atom.

Are carbon atoms explicitly shown in skeletal formulas? No, carbon atoms are implied at the corners and ends of lines.

How are hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon represented in skeletal formulas? Hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon are not shown; they are assumed to be present to complete four bonds for each carbon.

When are hydrogen atoms shown in skeletal formulas? Hydrogen atoms are shown when they are attached to atoms other than carbon, such as oxygen.