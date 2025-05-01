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Solubility Chemical property describing how a solute can dissolve in a solvent to form a solution, often resulting in ions in aqueous solutions. Solute Substance that is dissolved in a solvent, forming part of a solution and potentially breaking into ions if soluble. Solvent Medium in which a solute dissolves, commonly water in solubility discussions, enabling the formation of solutions. Aqueous Ion Charged particle surrounded by water molecules in solution, resulting from the dissolution of a soluble ionic compound. Precipitate Solid formed when an insoluble compound results from mixing ions in solution, indicating an exception to solubility. Group 1A Elements Alkali metals such as lithium, sodium, and potassium, whose compounds are always soluble with no exceptions. Acetate Ion with the formula CH3COO−, always forms soluble compounds in aqueous solutions. Nitrate Ion with the formula NO3−, universally produces soluble compounds in water. Ammonium Ion with the formula NH4+, consistently yields soluble compounds in aqueous environments. Chlorate Ion with the formula ClO3−, always associated with soluble compounds, including its relative perchlorate. Sulfate Ion with the formula SO4^2−, generally soluble except when combined with certain metals like calcium, barium, or lead. Halogens Group 7A elements such as chlorine, bromine, and iodine, usually forming soluble compounds except with mercury, silver, or lead. Carbonate Ion with the formula CO3^2−, typically forms insoluble compounds unless exceptions apply. Oxide Ion with the formula O^2−, generally insoluble but becomes soluble with calcium, barium, or strontium. Phosphate Ion with the formula PO4^3−, usually results in insoluble compounds in water. Hydroxide Ion with the formula OH−, mostly insoluble except when paired with calcium, barium, or strontium. Sulfide Ion with the formula S^2−, forms insoluble compounds except with calcium, barium, or strontium.
Solubility Rules definitions
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Solubility Rules
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