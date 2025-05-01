Solubility Chemical property describing how a solute can dissolve in a solvent to form a solution, often resulting in ions in aqueous solutions.

Solute Substance that is dissolved in a solvent, forming part of a solution and potentially breaking into ions if soluble.

Solvent Medium in which a solute dissolves, commonly water in solubility discussions, enabling the formation of solutions.

Aqueous Ion Charged particle surrounded by water molecules in solution, resulting from the dissolution of a soluble ionic compound.

Precipitate Solid formed when an insoluble compound results from mixing ions in solution, indicating an exception to solubility.

Group 1A Elements Alkali metals such as lithium, sodium, and potassium, whose compounds are always soluble with no exceptions.