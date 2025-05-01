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Solubility Rules definitions

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  • Solubility
    Chemical property describing how a solute can dissolve in a solvent to form a solution, often resulting in ions in aqueous solutions.
  • Solute
    Substance that is dissolved in a solvent, forming part of a solution and potentially breaking into ions if soluble.
  • Solvent
    Medium in which a solute dissolves, commonly water in solubility discussions, enabling the formation of solutions.
  • Aqueous Ion
    Charged particle surrounded by water molecules in solution, resulting from the dissolution of a soluble ionic compound.
  • Precipitate
    Solid formed when an insoluble compound results from mixing ions in solution, indicating an exception to solubility.
  • Group 1A Elements
    Alkali metals such as lithium, sodium, and potassium, whose compounds are always soluble with no exceptions.
  • Acetate
    Ion with the formula CH3COO−, always forms soluble compounds in aqueous solutions.
  • Nitrate
    Ion with the formula NO3−, universally produces soluble compounds in water.
  • Ammonium
    Ion with the formula NH4+, consistently yields soluble compounds in aqueous environments.
  • Chlorate
    Ion with the formula ClO3−, always associated with soluble compounds, including its relative perchlorate.
  • Sulfate
    Ion with the formula SO4^2−, generally soluble except when combined with certain metals like calcium, barium, or lead.
  • Halogens
    Group 7A elements such as chlorine, bromine, and iodine, usually forming soluble compounds except with mercury, silver, or lead.
  • Carbonate
    Ion with the formula CO3^2−, typically forms insoluble compounds unless exceptions apply.
  • Oxide
    Ion with the formula O^2−, generally insoluble but becomes soluble with calcium, barium, or strontium.
  • Phosphate
    Ion with the formula PO4^3−, usually results in insoluble compounds in water.
  • Hydroxide
    Ion with the formula OH−, mostly insoluble except when paired with calcium, barium, or strontium.
  • Sulfide
    Ion with the formula S^2−, forms insoluble compounds except with calcium, barium, or strontium.