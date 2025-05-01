Skip to main content
Back

Spontaneous Redox Reactions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Redox Reaction
    A process where one element removes another from a compound, involving electron transfer and changes in oxidation states.
  • Spontaneity
    A characteristic of a process that occurs naturally, such as when an element can displace another in a compound.
  • Displacement
    The removal of an element from its compound, resulting in its reduction by another element.
  • Activity Series Chart
    A ranking of elements based on their ability to displace others, guiding predictions of reaction outcomes.
  • Reducing Agent
    A substance with a strong tendency to lose electrons, causing another species to be reduced.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance with a strong tendency to gain electrons, causing another species to be oxidized.
  • Oxidation
    A process involving the loss of electrons, typically favored by elements higher on the activity series chart.
  • Reduction
    A process involving the gain of electrons, typically favored by elements lower on the activity series chart.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of electrons from one element to another, driving redox reactions and displacement.
  • Strongest Reducing Agent
    An element at the top of the activity series, with the highest tendency to lose electrons and undergo oxidation.
  • Strongest Oxidizing Agent
    An element at the bottom of the activity series, with the highest tendency to gain electrons and undergo reduction.
  • Weakest Reducing Agent
    An element at the bottom of the activity series, with minimal tendency to lose electrons or be oxidized.
  • Weakest Oxidizing Agent
    An element at the top of the activity series, with minimal tendency to gain electrons or be reduced.
  • Tendency to Lose Electrons
    A property of elements higher on the activity series, indicating a strong drive for oxidation.
  • Tendency to Gain Electrons
    A property of elements lower on the activity series, indicating a strong drive for reduction.