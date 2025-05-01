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Redox Reaction A process where one element removes another from a compound, involving electron transfer and changes in oxidation states. Spontaneity A characteristic of a process that occurs naturally, such as when an element can displace another in a compound. Displacement The removal of an element from its compound, resulting in its reduction by another element. Activity Series Chart A ranking of elements based on their ability to displace others, guiding predictions of reaction outcomes. Reducing Agent A substance with a strong tendency to lose electrons, causing another species to be reduced. Oxidizing Agent A substance with a strong tendency to gain electrons, causing another species to be oxidized. Oxidation A process involving the loss of electrons, typically favored by elements higher on the activity series chart. Reduction A process involving the gain of electrons, typically favored by elements lower on the activity series chart. Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one element to another, driving redox reactions and displacement. Strongest Reducing Agent An element at the top of the activity series, with the highest tendency to lose electrons and undergo oxidation. Strongest Oxidizing Agent An element at the bottom of the activity series, with the highest tendency to gain electrons and undergo reduction. Weakest Reducing Agent An element at the bottom of the activity series, with minimal tendency to lose electrons or be oxidized. Weakest Oxidizing Agent An element at the top of the activity series, with minimal tendency to gain electrons or be reduced. Tendency to Lose Electrons A property of elements higher on the activity series, indicating a strong drive for oxidation. Tendency to Gain Electrons A property of elements lower on the activity series, indicating a strong drive for reduction.
Spontaneous Redox Reactions definitions
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Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
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