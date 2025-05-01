Redox Reaction A process where one element removes another from a compound, involving electron transfer and changes in oxidation states.

Spontaneity A characteristic of a process that occurs naturally, such as when an element can displace another in a compound.

Displacement The removal of an element from its compound, resulting in its reduction by another element.

Activity Series Chart A ranking of elements based on their ability to displace others, guiding predictions of reaction outcomes.

Reducing Agent A substance with a strong tendency to lose electrons, causing another species to be reduced.

Oxidizing Agent A substance with a strong tendency to gain electrons, causing another species to be oxidized.