Spontaneous Redox Reactions occur when an element displaces another element within a compound.
Spontaneous Redox Reactions Concept 1
Spontaneous Redox Reactions Example 1
Which element is the best reducing agent?
Determine whether which of the following redox reactions will occur spontaneously in the forward direction?
a) Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)
b) Fe(s) + Pb4+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Pb(s)
c) Al(s) + Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + Ag(s)
d) Pb(s) + Mn2+ (aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Mn(s)
Suppose you wanted to cause Ni2+ ions to come out of solution as solid Ni. Which metal could you use to accomplish this?