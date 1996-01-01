Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions

Spontaneous Redox Reactions

Next Topic

Spontaneous Redox Reactions occur when an element displaces another element within a compound. 

Activity Series Chart

1

concept

Spontaneous Redox Reactions Concept 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Spontaneous Redox Reactions Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Which element is the best reducing agent?

4
Problem

Determine whether which of the following redox reactions will occur spontaneously in the forward direction?

a) Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)
b) Fe(s) + Pb4+(aq) →   Fe2+(aq) + Pb(s)
c) Al(s) + Ag+(aq) →  Al3+(aq) + Ag(s)
d) Pb(s) + Mn2+ (aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Mn(s)

5
Problem

Suppose you wanted to cause Ni2+ ions to come out of solution as solid Ni. Which metal could you use to accomplish this?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.