What does it mean for an element to displace another in a redox reaction? It means the element removes another from its compound, reducing the displaced element.

What tool is used to determine if one element can displace another in a redox reaction? An activity series chart is used.

How does the position of an element on the activity series chart relate to its ability to displace another element? Elements higher on the chart can displace those lower down.

Where are the strongest reducing agents found on the activity series chart? They are found at the top of the chart.

What does a strong reducing agent tend to do in a redox reaction? It tends to lose electrons and be oxidized.

Where are the strongest oxidizing agents located on the activity series chart? They are located at the bottom of the chart.