Skip to main content
Back

Spontaneous Redox Reactions quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does it mean for an element to displace another in a redox reaction?
    It means the element removes another from its compound, reducing the displaced element.
  • What tool is used to determine if one element can displace another in a redox reaction?
    An activity series chart is used.
  • How does the position of an element on the activity series chart relate to its ability to displace another element?
    Elements higher on the chart can displace those lower down.
  • Where are the strongest reducing agents found on the activity series chart?
    They are found at the top of the chart.
  • What does a strong reducing agent tend to do in a redox reaction?
    It tends to lose electrons and be oxidized.
  • Where are the strongest oxidizing agents located on the activity series chart?
    They are located at the bottom of the chart.
  • What is the tendency of elements at the bottom of the activity series chart?
    They have a high tendency to gain electrons and be reduced.
  • What happens to the oxidizing agent in a redox reaction?
    The oxidizing agent is reduced.
  • What happens to the reducing agent in a redox reaction?
    The reducing agent is oxidized.
  • If sodium is higher than zinc on the activity series, what can sodium do?
    Sodium can displace zinc from a compound.
  • What does a high position on the activity series indicate about an element's oxidation tendency?
    It indicates a great tendency to be oxidized.
  • What does a low position on the activity series indicate about an element's reduction tendency?
    It indicates a great tendency to be reduced.
  • What is meant by the term 'spontaneous' in the context of redox reactions?
    It means the reaction occurs naturally without external input if the conditions are right.
  • Why does reduction not want to happen at the top of the activity series chart?
    Because the elements there are weak oxidizing agents.
  • What is the relationship between losing electrons and oxidation?
    Losing electrons is the process of oxidation.