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What does it mean for an element to displace another in a redox reaction? It means the element removes another from its compound, reducing the displaced element. What tool is used to determine if one element can displace another in a redox reaction? An activity series chart is used. How does the position of an element on the activity series chart relate to its ability to displace another element? Elements higher on the chart can displace those lower down. Where are the strongest reducing agents found on the activity series chart? They are found at the top of the chart. What does a strong reducing agent tend to do in a redox reaction? It tends to lose electrons and be oxidized. Where are the strongest oxidizing agents located on the activity series chart? They are located at the bottom of the chart. What is the tendency of elements at the bottom of the activity series chart? They have a high tendency to gain electrons and be reduced. What happens to the oxidizing agent in a redox reaction? The oxidizing agent is reduced. What happens to the reducing agent in a redox reaction? The reducing agent is oxidized. If sodium is higher than zinc on the activity series, what can sodium do? Sodium can displace zinc from a compound. What does a high position on the activity series indicate about an element's oxidation tendency? It indicates a great tendency to be oxidized. What does a low position on the activity series indicate about an element's reduction tendency? It indicates a great tendency to be reduced. What is meant by the term 'spontaneous' in the context of redox reactions? It means the reaction occurs naturally without external input if the conditions are right. Why does reduction not want to happen at the top of the activity series chart? Because the elements there are weak oxidizing agents. What is the relationship between losing electrons and oxidation? Losing electrons is the process of oxidation.
Spontaneous Redox Reactions quiz
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